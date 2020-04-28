Hershey Felder To Perform Live From Italy On Mother's Day In HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLIN

In light of canceled performance engagements due to COVID-19 (including A Paris Love Story at Goodman Theatre, originally slated for June 2020), internationally-acclaimed artist Hershey Felder brings his singular performance style directly to audiences' homes.

Live streaming from Florence, Italy, on Mother's Day, Felder will perform a new version of his beloved production Irving Berlin-including timely new additions that speak to the current moment. The performance is viewable on internet-enabled home and handheld devices and features an audience participation opportunity via text or email. Trevor Hay directs.

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin will be performed and streamed live on Sunday, May 10, at 7pm (Chicago). Tickets are $50 per household, with proceeds benefitting Goodman Theatre artists and staff; purchase at GoodmanTheatre.org/IrvingBerlin.

Please note: the Goodman intends to reschedule its previously-announced presentation of the Chicago premiere of A Paris Love Story, Felder's tour de force tribute to the life and music of Impressionist composer Claude Debussy, directed by Hay; new dates TBA. The box office will be reaching out to current ticket holders to discuss ticketing options, including an exchange for the virtual stream of Irving Berlin or a Goodman credit or refund. Patrons can also call the box office at 312.443.3800. The box office is open Monday through Friday, 12noon - 3pm.

"While we regret that current circumstances prevent us from hosting Hershey Felder in his Goodman debut with A Paris Love Story, we're thrilled to offer our audiences this inventive viewing of Irving Berlin," said Artistic Director Robert Falls. "Hershey is an artist of remarkable range and talent whom Chicago has long loved; his passion for music, and for those who have transformed music, is evident in each and every piece of his body of work."

"Irving Berlin comes to us during these troubled times, relating both the good and the hard times that he and America have weathered before-and how the nation always managed to pull through because of the goodness of its people. We hope the world will do so once again," said Hershey Felder, an "exquisite singer and a virtuosic pianist" (The New Yorker) who has been hailed as a "chameleon of musical characters" (Los Angeles Times) and an "impresario whose relationship with audiences is long-standing, intimate and mutually adoring" (Chicago Tribune).

Fleeing the anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia, capturing the rhythms of the Lower East Side, and eventually enchanting the entire world, Irving Berlin epitomized the American dream. Featuring some of Berlin's most popular and enduring songs-from "God Bless America," "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Blue Skies," to "White Christmas" and beyond-Felder's signature creation of character and musical performance weaves a narrative around Berlin's 101 year lifespan, including his long and heartening relationship with his wife, battles against anti-Semitism and, of course, his storied music.





