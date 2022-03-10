Hell in a Handbag Productions Will Conclude Season with A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY

Hell in a Handbag Productions will conclude its 20th anniversary season with the world premiere of A Fine Feathered Murder: A Miss Marbled Mystery, by Artistic Director David Cerda*, directed by Cheryl Snodgrass. This wild whodunit inspired by everyone's favorite female British mystery writer will play June 16 - July 31, 2022 at The Chopin Upstairs, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale shortly at handbagproductions.org. The press opening is Sunday, June 19 at 7 pm.

The production features ensemble members David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Caitlin Jackson*, Ed Jones*, Nicky Mendelsohn*, Michael Rashid*, Tyler Anthony Smith* and Danne W. Taylor* with Jamie Smith. Additional casting to be announced.

Handbag goes posh with Ed Jones* as Miss Jane Marbled, an unassuming spinster with a knack for solving murders. It's a good thing because people drop dead wherever she goes. Join Miss Marbled as she visits her dear friend, the wickedly and ridiculously chic, Lady Violetta Fowler (David Cerda*) for the annual Fine Feathered Ball at the Fowler Estate, England's largest poultry farm. All is well until murder shows up, unannounced, and, in the most brutal fashion. Poor unflusterable Miss Marbled is left to contend with a rogues' gallery of suspects sure to delight audiences in the tastefully intriguing manner they've come to expect from Hell in a Handbag Productions.

The production team to date includes Bill Morey and Beth Laske-Miller (costume design), Keith Ryan* (wig design), Sydney Genco* (make-up design), Jabberwocky Marionettes (puppetry), Sammi Grant (dialect coach) and Drew Donnelly* (stage manager).

Please note: Handbag will continue to adhere to all city, state and federal COVID safety guidelines in place at the time of performance including, but not limited to, proof of full vaccination and masking at all performances.