Hell in a Handbag Celebrates Halloween With AIRPORT 1970SOMETHING

The production will stream October 16 – November 14, 2020.

Hell in a Handbag Productions once again takes on the classic 1970s disaster film genre with a totally ridiculous twist! Airport 1970SOMETHING is a parody that celebrates the popular '70s Airport disaster film series, edited and dubbed over with new dialogue by Handbag ensemble members and some of Chicago's favorite performers. Originally created as a special addition to Handbag's recent Drive-In Festival, Airport 1970SOMETHING is back by popular demand as a special Halloween treat!

Adapted by Artistic Director David Cerda and edited by Peter Neville, Airport 1970SOMETHING will stream virtually via Vimeo on Fridays and Saturdays from October 16 - November 14, 2020. Tickets ($15 for 1 patron, $25 for 2 patrons, $45 for groups) are currently available at handbagproductions.org or directly through TicketLeap.com. Patrons will receive a link to view the production on their preferred date between 6 pm - midnight.

Airport 1970SOMETHING features the vocal talents of Lance Baker, Tommy Bullington, David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Jennifer Engstrom, Sydney Genco*, Mierka Girten, Alex Grelle, Ricky Harris, Caitlin Jackson*, Ed Jones*, Lori Lee*, Rob Lindley, Michael S. Miller*, Shade Murray, Michael Rashid*, Jamie Smith, Tyler Anthony Smith*, Doug Vickers, Honey West, Robert Williams*, AJ Wright and Chay Yew.

Watch the brave crew try to land a plane after flight 666 to Helena, Montana is hit by a small aircraft rendering the Captain (Grant Drager*) blind and gravely injured. Can the ground crew (Michael S. Miller* and Lori Lee*) help Nancy, the Head Stewardess (Ed Jones*) land the plane? Will Nancy and her boyfriend (that she sometimes mistakes for her father) Al Murdoch (Michael Rashid*) survive this test of their love? Will the beautiful and glamorous passenger, living legend Gloria Swanson (David Cerda*), live long enough to add a new chapter to her autobiography? What about Linda Blair (Ricky Harris) or Myrna Loy (Doug Vickers), or the nun who looks suspiciously like Helen Reddy (Alex Grelle)? Fasten your seatbelts and board Airport 1970SOMETHING to find out.

*Denotes Handbag ensemble members and artistic associates

Performance Schedule

Friday, October 16, 2020

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Friday, October 23, 2020

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Friday, October 30, 2020

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Friday, November 6, 2020

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Friday, November 13, 2020

Saturday, November 14, 2020

