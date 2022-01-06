Haven Chicago's FESTIVAL AU CINEMA Now Accepting Submissions!

Haven Chicago has announced its first annual Festival au Cinéma, the company's new platform for visionary and innovative filmmakers and media artists staking their claim in the future of digital storytelling.

Whether by defying traditional conventions of genre, style or form, the annual micro film festival spotlights creative media works that intentionally embrace the unorthodox and inspire the next era of filmmaking.

Festival au Cinéma will be held August 26 - 28, 2022 at Haven's resident home The Den Theatre (1331 N. Milwaukee Ave in Wicker Park) featuring two nights of screenings capped off by an awards presentation and closing night party. Tickets for Festival au Cinéma will go on sale Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at havenchi.org.

Festival au Cinéma is currently accepting original video submissions in categories including, but not limited to, creative narrative feature and short films, screenplays, documentary, animation, experimental media and music videos through June 1, 2022 at havenchi.org/festival-au-cinema.

Haven Chicago will award creatives who deliver excellence in the following categories:



- Best Picture, awarded to the overall best-in-show

- Best Director, awarded to greatest achievement in directing

- Best Script, awarded to greatest achievement in writing

- Best Performance, awarded to greatest achievement in acting

- Best Friend, awarded to audience favorite

- Best Technical Art, awarded to greatest achievement in creative technical work

Comments Haven Chicago Artistic Director Ian Damont Martin, "Haven continues to evolve and move into a multi-/interdisciplinary space and platform, which is really responsive to the 21st century artist, who is more than likely a multihyphenate. The day of the 'triple threat' is dead. Many of today's artists have a lot more than three artistic competencies. We are performers, writers, filmmakers, producers, designers, technicians and more, in varying combinations. One of the most exciting silver linings of the last two years has been watching so many theatre artists reimagine their artistry and engage other skill sets in the absence of live, in-person performance. So much of that creative work has been made possible by audio/video technologies and the embrace of digital storytelling. We can't wait to produce and platform visionary filmmaking and media works, and Festival au Cinéma will do exactly that. See you at the cinema."