Harvest Chicago Announces 10th Festival Lineup
Harvest Chicago Contemporary Dance Festival (HCCDF), produced by Nicole Gifford Dance and ology dance/Melissa Mallinson, celebrates 10 years of showcasing contemporary dance with a diverse roster of 19 local, regional and national artists and companies-half performing September 20 and 21 and the other half performing September 27 and 28, all at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, Chicago.
Among the 19 participants, four are making their Festival debut and about half are from outside Chicago. Each weekend features a completely distinct lineup, and each program runs roughly 90 minutes. Ninety artists and companies submitted nearly 180 works for consideration.
September 20 and 21 lineup
- Aerial Dance Chicago (Chicago)-group work
- The Dance COLEctive (Chicago)-solo
- Giordano II (Chicago)-New Group work
- J'Sun Howard* (Chicago)-duet
- Kybele Dance Theater/Seda Aybay* (Los Angeles)-group work
- NicoleOlson|MovementChaos (Phoenix)-solo
- Dmitri Peskov (Ephraim, Utah)-solo
- Take Root (Rochester, Michigan)-dance film
- Jessica Miller Tomlinson Choreography (Chicago)-New Group work
- VADCO/Valerie Alpert (Chicago)-group work
September 27 and 28 lineup
- Jennifer Glaws (Minneapolis)-trio
- The Searchers* (Studio City, California)-duet
- The Brande Lee Collaborative* (Virginia Beach, Virginia)-aerial work
- MitchellMovement Collective (Chicago)-new work
- james morrow/THE MOVEMENT (Virginia Beach, Virginia)-solo
- Melinda Jean Myers (Iowa City)-group work
- RE|dance group/Michael Estanich (Chicago)-group work
- Jordan Reinwald (Chicago)-solo
- Same Planet Performance Project (Chicago)-new work
* indicates HCCDF debut
Producers Nicole Gifford Dance and ology dance/Melissa Mallinson founded Harvest Chicago Contemporary Dance Festival in 2010 to share and celebrate the work of practicing contemporary dance artists and companies. Gifford and Mallinson have a combined 30+ years of experience producing dance events, choreographing work and performing their work in Chicago and throughout the Midwest.
Harvest Chicago Contemporary Dance Festival 2019 takes place Friday and Saturday, September 20-21 and 27-28 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, Chicago. Tickets are $25 general admission, $18 military, seniors and students with ID
available at hccdf.brownpapertickets.com. All programming is subject to change. For more information, visit hccdf.com/.