Harvest Chicago Announces 10th Festival Lineup

Harvest Chicago Contemporary Dance Festival (HCCDF), produced by Nicole Gifford Dance and ology dance/Melissa Mallinson, celebrates 10 years of showcasing contemporary dance with a diverse roster of 19 local, regional and national artists and companies-half performing September 20 and 21 and the other half performing September 27 and 28, all at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, Chicago.



Among the 19 participants, four are making their Festival debut and about half are from outside Chicago. Each weekend features a completely distinct lineup, and each program runs roughly 90 minutes. Ninety artists and companies submitted nearly 180 works for consideration.



September 20 and 21 lineup

Aerial Dance Chicago (Chicago)-group work

The Dance COLEctive (Chicago)-solo

Giordano II (Chicago)-New Group work

J'Sun Howard* (Chicago)-duet

Kybele Dance Theater/Seda Aybay* (Los Angeles)-group work

NicoleOlson|MovementChaos (Phoenix)-solo

Dmitri Peskov (Ephraim, Utah)-solo

Take Root (Rochester, Michigan)-dance film

Jessica Miller Tomlinson Choreography (Chicago)-New Group work

VADCO/Valerie Alpert (Chicago)-group work

September 27 and 28 lineup

Jennifer Glaws (Minneapolis)-trio

The Searchers* (Studio City, California)-duet

The Brande Lee Collaborative* (Virginia Beach, Virginia)-aerial work

MitchellMovement Collective (Chicago)-new work

james morrow/THE MOVEMENT (Virginia Beach, Virginia)-solo

Melinda Jean Myers (Iowa City)-group work

RE|dance group/Michael Estanich (Chicago)-group work

Jordan Reinwald (Chicago)-solo

Same Planet Performance Project (Chicago)-new work

* indicates HCCDF debut



Producers Nicole Gifford Dance and ology dance/Melissa Mallinson founded Harvest Chicago Contemporary Dance Festival in 2010 to share and celebrate the work of practicing contemporary dance artists and companies. Gifford and Mallinson have a combined 30+ years of experience producing dance events, choreographing work and performing their work in Chicago and throughout the Midwest.

Harvest Chicago Contemporary Dance Festival 2019 takes place Friday and Saturday, September 20-21 and 27-28 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, Chicago. Tickets are $25 general admission, $18 military, seniors and students with ID

available at hccdf.brownpapertickets.com. All programming is subject to change. For more information, visit hccdf.com/.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You