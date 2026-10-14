HOME, I'M DARLING to Open at TimeLine Theatre in November
Directed by Mechelle Moe, the production will star Claire Kaplan, Janet Ulrich Brooks, and Brandon Dahlquist at the Uptown venue.
TimeLine Theatre’s 30th Anniversary Season at its new home in Uptown rolls will continue in November with the company’s 100th production, the Chicago premiere of Home, I’m Darling by Laura Wade. TimeLine Company Member Mechelle Moe directs Wade’s award-winning, darkly funny exploration of marriage, nostalgia, and the allure—and delusion—of the “perfect” past.
A smash hit on the West End and winner of the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, Home, I’m Darling is a razor‑sharp satire that feels both timely and timeless. Previews start November 11.
LIVING THE DREAM: MORE ABOUT HOME, I’M DARLING
Judy and Johnny are living their dream: the idealized 1950s suburban life. As Judy doubles down on her fully immersive retro domestic fantasy, the seams of their hyper-curated life begin to fray. What begins as a lifestyle choice becomes a revealing—and unsettling—interrogation of gender roles, identity, and what it costs to perform happiness.
TimeLine’s Chicago premiere of Home, I’m Darling features Company Member Janet Ulrich Brooks (she/her) as Sylvia. The rest of the cast – Brandon Dahlquist (he/him) as Marcus, Claire Kaplan (she/her) as Judy, Gloria Imseih Petrelli (she/they) as Alex, Maya Rowe (she/her) as Fran, and Elliot Sagay (he/him) as Johnny – are all making their TimeLine Theatre debuts.
The design and production team includes Mechelle Moe (Director, she/her), Courtney O’Neill (Scenic Designer, she/they), Christine Pascual (Costume Designer, she/her), Maggie Fullilove-Nugent (Co-Lighting Designer, she/her), Josiah Croegaert (Co-Lighting Designer, he/him), Andrew Hansen (Sound Designer, he/him), Amy Peter (Properties Designer, she/her), Greg Geffrard (Intimacy Director, he/him), Breon Arzell (Choreographer, he/him), Eva Breneman (Dialect Coach, she/her), Jared Bellot (Dramaturg, he/him), Dina Spoerl (Dramaturgical Display Designer, she/her), Logan Smart (Assistant Director, he/they), Trent Jones (Assistant Scenic Designer, he/him), Paloma Locsin (Assistant Properties Designer, she/her), Katie Klemme (Stage Manager, she/her), and Mia Maccarella (Assistant Stage Manager, she/her). Understudies are Jeannie Affelder (she/her, Sylvia), Dave Honigman (he/him, Marcus), Rachel Kang (she/her, Judy), Ben Murphy (he/him, Johnny) and Heidi Musec (she/her, Fran).
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