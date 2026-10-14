HOME, I'M DARLING to Open at TimeLine Theatre in November

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TimeLine Theatre’s 30th Anniversary Season at its new home in Uptown rolls will continue in November with the company’s 100th production, the Chicago premiere of Home, I’m Darling by Laura Wade. TimeLine Company Member Mechelle Moe directs Wade’s award-winning, darkly funny exploration of marriage, nostalgia, and the allure—and delusion—of the “perfect” past.

A smash hit on the West End and winner of the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, Home, I’m Darling is a razor‑sharp satire that feels both timely and timeless. Previews start November 11.

LIVING THE DREAM: MORE ABOUT HOME, I’M DARLING

Judy and Johnny are living their dream: the idealized 1950s suburban life. As Judy doubles down on her fully immersive retro domestic fantasy, the seams of their hyper-curated life begin to fray. What begins as a lifestyle choice becomes a revealing—and unsettling—interrogation of gender roles, identity, and what it costs to perform happiness.

TimeLine’s Chicago premiere of Home, I’m Darling features Company Member Janet Ulrich Brooks (she/her) as Sylvia. The rest of the cast – Brandon Dahlquist (he/him) as Marcus, Claire Kaplan (she/her) as Judy, Gloria Imseih Petrelli (she/they) as Alex, Maya Rowe (she/her) as Fran, and Elliot Sagay (he/him) as Johnny – are all making their TimeLine Theatre debuts.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 12 Hrs 09 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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