Goodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre, and More Receive 58th Anniversary Jeff Awards For Equity Theater
Writers Theatre led with five awards for LEOPOLDSTADT, while performances and technical achievements were honored across 30 producing entities.
At the 58th anniversary celebration of Equity theater excellence, the Jeff Awards recognized 41 award recipients selected from among 209 nominees across 37 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 30 producing entities. The awards show was co-hosted by award-winning Chicago entertainers Michelle Duffy and James Earl Jones II, with actor Janet Ulrich Brooks as announcer, in a program featuring performances from nine nominated productions and many local theater artist couples as presenters. Ray Frewen directed the awards program with music direction by Michael Mahler.
Writers Theatre was recognized with the most awards (five) for its production of “Leopoldstadt”, which received honors for Production (Play – Large), Ensemble, Director (Carey Perloff), Costume Design (Alex Jaeger) and Hair, Wig and Makeup Design (Tom Watson). Raven Theatre also garnered five awards for two productions including “Octet” and “Oak”.
A Red Orchid Theatre's “Birds of North America” received four awards for Production (Play – Midsize), Director (Kirsten Fitzgerald) and Sound Design and Original Music in a Play (both by Ethan Korvne). “Octet” from Raven Theatre also received four awards for Production (Musical – Midsize), Ensemble, Director (Keira Fromm) and Music Director (Nick Sula). And the Short Run Production (nine to 17 performances) of “The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt”, produced by Tiwary Entertainment Group, also received four awards for Short Run Production, New Work and Performance (both Brendan Hunt) and Lighting Design (Nick Solyom).
“A Little Night Music” at Marriott Theatre received awards for Production (Musical – Large) and Supporting Performer Veronica Garza. Paramount Theatre's “Come From Away” received the award for Director (Trent Stork).
Performance awards were given to Al'Jaleel McGhee for “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” (Goodman Theatre), Gwendolyn Whiteside in “Come Back, Little Sheba” (American Blues Theater) Cody Combs in “Dear Evan Hansen” (Paramount Theatre), Allsun O'Malley in “South Pacific” (Paramount Theatre), Audrey Francis in “Catch As Catch Can” (Steppenwolf Theatre Company), Wesley Taylor in “Holiday” (Goodman Theatre) and Claudia Quesada in “On Your Feet!” (Drury Lane Productions).
Kelvin Roston, Jr. received the Solo Performance award for “Twisted Melodies” (Northlight Theatre).
Black Ensemble Theater was honored with three awards for its production of “Men of Soul”: Production – Revue, Director Daryl D. Brooks and Performer Maxel McLoud Schingen.
Among technical awards, 'Paranormal Activity” from Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company garnered three for Anna Watson (Lighting Design), Gareth Fry (Sound Design) and Artistic Specialization for Chris Fisher (Illusion Design). Additional awards were presented to 'Dear Evan Hansen' (Paramount Theatre) for Projection Design (Anthony Churchill), “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” (Buffalo Theatre Ensemble) for Costume Design - Midsize (Aly Greaves Amidei), “Holiday” (Goodman Theatre) for Scenic Design – Large (Walt Spangler), “Oak” (Raven Theatre) for Lighting Design – Midsize (Eric Watkins), “On Your Feet!” (Drury Lane Productions) for Choreography (Luis Salgado) and “Things With Friends” (American Blues Theater) for Scenic Design – Midsize (Grant Sabin).
The Jeff Awards New Work category recognized authors of two new productions including Marco Antonio Rodriguez ('The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao' at Goodman Theatre) and James Sherman ('The First Lady of Television' at Northlight Theatre).
The 58th Equity Special Award was presented to Black Ensemble Theater, honoring its 50 year legacy of historic arts leadership and creative achievements that was born from a simple but powerful belief: that the arts can heal, unite, and transform. What began as a place where Black voices could shine with truth, dignity, and joy, Black Ensemble Theater has grown into a nationally celebrated institution committed to eradicating racism and elevating the brilliance of shared humanity.
Caitlin I. Quinn from Buffalo Theatre Ensemble received the Equity Jeff Impresario Award, honoring excellence in stage management. This is the second year for this new award and was based on nominations by theater companies to recognize this key role that has been a vital part of the behind-the-scenes work bringing Chicago productions to life over the last season.
In its 58th Anniversary season, July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026, the Jeff Awards membership judged the opening nights of 85 Equity productions. From these, 72 productions became “Jeff Recommended” which made them eligible for award nominations.
THE 58th ANNIVERSARY EQUITY JEFF AWARDS RECIPIENTS
PRODUCTION – PLAY – LARGE
'Leopoldstadt' – Writers Theatre
PRODUCTION – PLAY – MIDSIZE
'Birds of North America' – A Red Orchid Theatre
PRODUCTION – MUSICAL – LARGE
'A Little Night Music' – Marriott Theatre
PRODUCTION – MUSICAL – MIDSIZE
'Octet' – Raven Theatre
PRODUCTION – REVUE
'Men of Soul' – Black Ensemble Theater
DIRECTOR – PLAY – LARGE
Carey Perloff – 'Leopoldstadt' – Writers Theatre
DIRECTOR – PLAY – MIDSIZE
Kirsten Fitzgerald – 'Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre
DIRECTOR – MUSICAL – LARGE
Trent Stork – 'Come From Away” – Paramount Theatre
DIRECTOR – MUSICAL – MIDSIZE
Keira Fromm – 'Octet” – Raven Theatre
DIRECTOR – REVUE
Daryl D. Brooks – 'Men of Soul” – Black Ensemble Theater
ENSEMBLE – PLAY
'Leopoldstadt' – Writers Theatre
ENSEMBLE – MUSICAL OR REVUE
'Octet' – Raven Theatre
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY
Al'Jaleel McGhee (Levee) – 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” – Goodman Theatre
Gwendolyn Whiteside (Lola Delaney) – 'Come Back, Little Sheba” – American Blues Theater
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL
Cody Combs (Evan Hansen) – 'Dear Evan Hansen” – Paramount Theatre
Allsun O'Malley (Nellie Forbush) – 'South Pacific” – Paramount Theatre
SOLO PERFORMANCE
Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Donny Hathaway) – 'Twisted Melodies” – Northlight Theatre
PERFORMER IN A REVUE
Maxel McLoud Schingen (Prince, James Ingram, El DeBarge) – 'Men of Soul” – Black Ensemble Theater
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY
Audrey Francis (Lon Lavecchia/Daniela Lavecchia) – 'Catch As Catch Can” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Wesley Taylor (Ned Seton) – 'Holiday” – Goodman Theatre
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL
Veronica Garza (Countess Charlotte Malcolm) – 'A Little Night Music” – Marriott Theatre
Claudia Quesada (Gloria Fajardo) – 'On Your Feet!' – Drury Lane Productions
NEW WORK
Marco Antonio Rodriguez – 'The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao' – Goodman Theatre
James Sherman – 'The First Lady of Television' – Northlight Theatre
CHOREOGRAPHY
Luis Salgado – 'On Your Feet!' – Drury Lane Productions
ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY
Ethan Korvne – 'Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre
MUSIC DIRECTION
Nick Sula – 'Octet” – Raven Theatre
SCENIC DESIGN – LARGE
Walt Spangler – 'Holiday” – Goodman Theatre
SCENIC DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Grant Sabin – 'Things With Friends” – American Blues Theater
LIGHTING DESIGN – LARGE
Anna Watson – “Paranormal Activity” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company
LIGHTING DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Eric Watkins – 'Oak” – Raven Theatre
COSTUME DESIGN – LARGE
Alex Jaeger – 'Leopoldstadt” – Writers Theatre
COSTUME DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Aly Greaves Amidei – 'Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
SOUND DESIGN – LARGE
Gareth Fry – “Paranormal Activity” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group,
SOUND DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Ethan Korvne – 'Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre
PROJECTION DESIGN
Anthony Churchill – 'Dear Evan Hansen” – Paramount Theatre
ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION
Chris Fisher – Illusion Design – “Paranormal Activity” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company
Tom Watson – Hair, Wig and Makeup Design – 'Leopoldstadt” – Writers Theatre
SHORT RUN – PRODUCTION
'The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt” – Tiwary Entertainment Group
SHORT RUN – PERFORMER
Brendan Hunt (Himself) – “The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt – Tiwary Entertainment Group
SHORT RUN – NEW WORK
Brendan Hunt – 'The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt” – Tiwary Entertainment Group
SHORT RUN – DESIGN
Nick Solyom – Lighting Design – “The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt” – Tiwary Entertainment Group
SPECIAL AWARD
Black Ensemble Theater
IMPRESARIO AWARD – HONORING EXCELLENCE IN STAGE MANAGEMENT
Caitlin I. Quinn – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
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