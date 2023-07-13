GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY and PETER PAN Added to Broadway in Chicago Season

Girl From the North Country will run February 13 - February 25, 2024, with Peter Pan running March 26 - April 7, 2024.

Girl From The North Country and Peter Pan have been added to the Broadway in Chicago 2023-24 season. Girl From the North Country will run February 13 - February 25, 2024, with Peter Pan running March 26 - April 7, 2024.

Girl From The North Country

Dates: February 13 - February 25, 2024

Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes including an intermission

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is a Tony Award-winning new musical, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale. GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful’ production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

Peter Pan

Playing at: James M Nederlander Theatre

Dates: March 26 - April 7, 2024

Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes including an intermission

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying”, “I Gotta Crow”, “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland”. PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

 




