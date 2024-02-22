Full Cast and Creative Team Set For GOD AND MONSTERS at Theater Wit

The full cast and creative team has been announced for the new stage production of Gods & Monsters at Theater Wit.

The new adaptation is based on Christopher Bram’s iconic novel, Father of Frankenstein, and now centers the story around race. The adaptation, written by Thomas Mullen and directed by Paul Oakley Stovall will also contain an original new score by Michael Sobie and begins previews on May 9th with a limited run through June 2, 2024. Press opening is scheduled for Sunday, May 12th.

In Mullen's take, the fictional Boone will become a Black man, a choice inspired by Mullen's research into Whale's Show Boat and its casting of Black activist Paul Robeson as Joe, and the storyline now centers around race. The changes have been approved by novelist, Christopher Bram, who says in a statement that "[m]y story is in excellent hands."

Norman Woodel leads the company as famed film director James Whale, with Rashun Carter playing Clayton Boone and Doreen Calderon as Maria Ramirez, Whale’s caretaker.

The rest of the company includes Michael Stejskal as David Lewis, Whale’s former partner, and Ethan Check as Edmund Kay, a film student. Understudies are Steve McDonagh, Kejuan Darby, Mayra Echevarri, Rick Adams, and Ryan Christopherson.

The creative team includes casting by Christopher Pazdernik, sets by Ben Lipinski, lighting by Jennifer Kules, projections by Michael Tutaj, sound by Andre Pluess, costumes by Marquecia Jordan, props by Ellen Markus, fight and intimacy direction by Charlie Baker, marketing by Andrea Beschel and press by Jeffrey Ward.