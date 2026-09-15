Full Cast Set for HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at A Red Orchid Theatre

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A Red Orchid Theatre has revealed the full cast for its Chicago premiere of Will Arbery's politically-charged drama Heroes of the Fourth Turning, directed by Ensemble Member dado*.

The talented line-up includes Ensemble Member Kirsten Fitzgerald* with Magdalena Dalzell, Isa Grofsorean, Beck Nolan and Nate Santana.

Launching A Red Orchid's 34th Season, exploring the theme of “world on fire,” Heroes of the Fourth will play October 29 – December 6, 2026 at 1531 N. Wells St. in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood. Single go on sale Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

About the Production:

It's nearing midnight in Wyoming, where four recent graduates have gathered to celebrate their beloved mentor and professor Gina, newly inducted as president of their tiny Catholic liberal arts college. The reunion spirals into spiritual chaos, clashing generational politics and a vicious fight to be understood. Offering grace and disarming clarity, this haunting play speaks to the torn heart of a country at war with itself.

The production team includes Ensemble Member Grant Sabin* (Scenic Designer), Madeleine Shows (Costume Designer), Josiah Croegaert (Lighting Designer), Ethan Korvne (Composer & Sound Designer), Eel Black (Props Designer), Chels Morgan (Violence & Intimacy Director), Omar Fernandez (Assistant Director), JC Widman (Stage Manager), Kira Nutter (Production Manager), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Faith Locke (Assistant Stage Manager) and Duncan Hon (Master Electrician).

*Denotes A Red Orchid Theatre Ensemble Member

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