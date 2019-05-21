French Conductor Lionel Bringuier Leads Chicago Symphony Orchestra With Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet At Ravinia

Celebrated French conductor Lionel Bringuier returns to the Ravinia Festival to lead the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. joined by pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet for Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F. Also on the program is Ravel's Mother Goose Suite, Stravinsky's The Firebird Suite (1919 version), and Gershwin's Cuban Overture.

Bringuier previously appeared at the Ravinia Festival with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Yuja Wang in July 2017.

Named the youngest ever Assistant Conductor of the LA Philharmonic at only 20 years old in 2007, Bringuier was appointed Resident Conductor in 2011, where he served for two seasons. Now 32, he has already led the world's major orchestras including the London Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Staatskapelle Dresden, the Munich Philharmonic, the National Symphony Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Bringuier will appear in North America again leading the Montreal Symphony Orchestra on March 14 and 15, 2020 and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on May 8 and 10, 2020.

Program Information

Ravinia Festival

CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Lionel Bringuier, conductor

Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. (Doors open to the public at 5:00 p.m.)

200 Ravinia Park Road | Highland Park, IL 60035

Program:

Ravel: Mother Goose Suite

Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite (1919 version)

Gershwin: Cuban Overture

Gershwin: Concerto in F

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Tickets: Reserved seating: $35/95. Lawn seating: $15. Tickets are available by visiting www.ravinia.org or by calling 847-266-5100.

About Lionel Bringuier

French conductor Lionel Bringuier is one of the most engaging conductors of his generation, heralded for his artistic maturity and insightful programming. He appears frequently with the world's preeminent orchestras, and collaborates with top artists both in concert, in the opera house, and on acclaimed recordings.

This season, Lionel makes highly anticipated appearances around the world, from New Zealand, to Singapore and the United States for concert engagements, as well as a re-invitation to the Royal Swedish Opera to conduct a new production of Rigoletto. Lionel will be returning to Korea with an engagement with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and Anne-Sophie Mutter. He also returns to the Dresden Staatskapelle to collaborate with Yuja Wang before embarking on an extensive European tour with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and renowned soloists Daniel Mueller-Schott, Arabella Steinbacher, Sol Gabetta, and Jan Lisiecki with performances in Germany, Austria, and the United Kingdom. His Spring 2019 season includes his return to the United States to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Dallas and Atlanta Symphony Orchestras and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra. He concludes the season with visits to Oslo to conduct Ravel's Daphnis Suite No. 2 before leading the Deutsche Symphonie Orchester in Berlin.

Brought up in a musical family in Nice, France, Bringuier was named the 2019/2020 Artist Associate for the City of Nice, a post in which he will lead the Orchestre Philharmonique de Nice in five concerts and invite world renowned guest artists including pianist Hélène Grimaud and violinist Renaud Capuçon.

Bringuier has appeared with the Cleveland Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra and Munich Philharmonic, and has conducted numerous premieres, including Rands' Concerto for English Horn and Orchestra, Salonen's Karawane, and the Swiss premiere of Saariaho's Trans for Harp and Orchestra. His discography includes two Ravel compilations on Deutsche Grammophon, among others.

Mr. Bringuier was named a Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Mérite by the French government, and has been lauded with the Médaille d'or à l'unanimité avec les félicitations du jury à l'Académie Prince Rainier III de Monaco and the Médaille d'or from the City of Nice.

In 2007, at only 20 years old, Bringuier was selected to serve as Assistant Conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He became the youngest to do so in the orchestra's history, and was re-appointed to the position under Gustavo Dudamel and promoted to Resident Conductor in 2011.

Bringuier began conducting at age 14 and also plays the cello and piano. Read more at http://lionelbringuier.com/.

*Image by Jeff Roffman





