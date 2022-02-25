First Folio Theatre Presents Jane Austen's EMMA March 26 - April 24

First Folio Theatre will present Jane Austen's EMMA by Phil Timberlake, previewing March 23rd, 24th, and 25th, opening March 26th, and running through April 24th, 2022.

Come revel in Austen's most joyous and light-hearted romantic comedies as young Emma Woodhouse seeks to prove her skills at matchmaking, in one of Jane Austen's most delightful works! A refreshing take on this classic novel, patrons will love following the residents of Highbury in their trials and tribulations while they weather the force of nature that is Emma.

From Jeff Nominated playwright Phil Timberlake, Jane Austen's EMMA follows Miss Emma Woodhouse, a young woman of England's landed gentry with perhaps too much time on her hands. Good-hearted Emma cannot resist inserting herself into the love lives of her neighbors, leaving a muddle of passions and a tangle of heartbreak in her wake. After successfully playing matchmaker for her governess, she sets her sights on finding a suitable marriageable match for her new friend, the young and impressionable Miss Harriet Smith. Unfortunately, the more Emma continues to meddle in the lives of Harriet and the other residents of Highbury, the more things go awry, until Emma is forced to reckon with not only the disastrous effects of her meddling in the love lives of others, but also face the surprising desire of her own heart.

Jane Austen's EMMA, written by Phil Timberlake, and directed by Rachel Lambert, features Vero Maynez as Emma and an ensemble that includes Bradley Halverson, Dina Monk, Ethan Miles Perry, and Nate Santana. The artistic team includes Scenic Design by Angela Weber Miller, Lighting Design by Garret Bell , Original Music by Christopher Kriz, Sound Design by Eric Backus, Costume Design by Zach Wagner, Properties Design by Wendy Ann, Vocal Design by Sammi Grant, Dramaturgy by Kaeli Meno and Intimacy & Movement Design by Maureen Yasko. Sarah West is the Stage Manager.

To ensure patrons' heath and security, as well as the safety of performers and staff, First Folio will require proof of full vaccination status including booster for all audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theater staff, for all performances through April 2022. No exceptions will be allowed for this policy. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theater.

Opening on March 26th, 2022, EMMA runs through April 24th, 2022, with special Preview Performances on March 23rd, 24th and 25th. All performances will take place at historic Mayslake Hall, located at 1717 W 31st St., off Rt. 83 in Oak Brook. First Folio is easy to get to from the East-West Tollway (I-88) or the Stevenson Expressway (I-55). Free parking is available on the grounds. Preview tickets are $29. Regular priced tickets are $49 Wednesdays and Thursdays (seniors are $44), and $59 on Fridays through Sundays (seniors are $54). Student prices are $20 for all performances. Season subscriptions and individual tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 630-986-8067 or online at www.firstfolio.org.