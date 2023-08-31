Festival Au Cinema Comes to Haven Chicago in September

The festival is set to run September 22 - 24, 2023.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Photo 2 Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 3 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Rialto Chatter: Could DEATH BECOMES HER Be Headed To Chicago? Photo 4 Rialto Chatter: DEATH BECOMES HER Be Headed To Chicago?

Festival Au Cinema Comes to Haven Chicago in September

Haven Chicago's annual micro film festival, Festival au Cinema, returns for one weekend only September 22 - 24, 2023, featuring 21 films from Chicago, across the United States, and around the globe including from Finland, India, Belgium, Brazil, and Canada. The festival features talkbacks after select screenings and a welcome mixer where film fans can speak with filmmakers.

All screenings will be presented at Haven's resident home, The Den Theatre's Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($11 - $55) are on sale now at havenchi.org or by calling (773) 697-3830.

18 short films will be presented in four programs, including What Even Is Reality? Shorts, Relationship Shorts, Black Filmmaker Shorts, and She/Theys/Gays Direct! Shorts. Longer form pieces (films under one hour long) will be presented in standalone screenings, and include selections of narrative, experimental, dance, and documentary titles. The full schedule of screenings is available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2261383®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fhavenchi.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/festival-au-cinema

Festival au Cinema awards filmmakers and creatives for excellence in the following categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Script, Best Performance, and Best Technical Art, with Best Friend going to the audience favorite, as voted on by festival attendees.

Day and Weekend Passes are available for purchase; a single day pass is $11; a weekend pass including admission to the Welcome Mixer and all three days of presentations and talkbacks is $30, and the Ultimate Weekend Pass which also includes two free cocktails, reserved seating at screenings, and a swag bag, is $55. Passes are now on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2261383®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fhavenchi.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/festival-au-cinema




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Classical Music Chicago to Present John-Henry Crawford In Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts Photo
Classical Music Chicago to Present John-Henry Crawford In Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 12:15PM CT, award-winning cellist John-Henry Crawford will be featured alongside acclaimed pianist and frequent collaborator Victor Santiago Asunción in the weekly Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts series, a Chicago institution.

2
Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Tribute Brings a Full-Production Concert Experience to Photo
Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Tribute Brings a Full-Production Concert Experience to Fans at Raue Center

Get your tie-dye ready for a memorable night filled with incredible music as Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Experience, a Grateful Dead tribute band, hits Raue Center’s stage on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM. 

3
THE BUTTCRACKER Reveals Cast and Special Events Photo
THE BUTTCRACKER Reveals Cast and Special Events

The sold-out sensation, The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque, has announced its cast and special events for the 2023 engagement.

4
Evanston 2nd Act Players Reveals Cast For Fall Show SO NOW, WHAT? Photo
Evanston 2nd Act Players Reveals Cast For Fall Show SO NOW, WHAT?

Prepare for an exceptional theatrical experience as Evanston 2nd Act Players present 'So Now, What?' Don't miss this must-see fall show that explores themes of reflection, resilience, and the search for meaning. Secure your tickets today!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Red Riding Hood
Apollo Theatre (10/19-11/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Breaking Up is Hard to Do: John Michael Dias Sings Neil Sedaka
Marriott Theatre (9/11-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stomp
Broadway Playhouse (12/13-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gloria Gaynor
Arcada Theatre (11/03-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nothin' Up My Sleeve- Halloween Magic Show
Raue Center For The Arts (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hitch*Cocktails
The Annoyance Theater (3/08-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's a Wonderful Life
The Center for Performing Arts (12/01-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You