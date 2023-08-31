Festival Au Cinema Comes to Haven Chicago in September

Haven Chicago's annual micro film festival, Festival au Cinema, returns for one weekend only September 22 - 24, 2023, featuring 21 films from Chicago, across the United States, and around the globe including from Finland, India, Belgium, Brazil, and Canada. The festival features talkbacks after select screenings and a welcome mixer where film fans can speak with filmmakers.

All screenings will be presented at Haven's resident home, The Den Theatre's Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($11 - $55) are on sale now at havenchi.org or by calling (773) 697-3830.

18 short films will be presented in four programs, including What Even Is Reality? Shorts, Relationship Shorts, Black Filmmaker Shorts, and She/Theys/Gays Direct! Shorts. Longer form pieces (films under one hour long) will be presented in standalone screenings, and include selections of narrative, experimental, dance, and documentary titles. The full schedule of screenings is available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2261383®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fhavenchi.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/festival-au-cinema.

Festival au Cinema awards filmmakers and creatives for excellence in the following categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Script, Best Performance, and Best Technical Art, with Best Friend going to the audience favorite, as voted on by festival attendees.

Day and Weekend Passes are available for purchase; a single day pass is $11; a weekend pass including admission to the Welcome Mixer and all three days of presentations and talkbacks is $30, and the Ultimate Weekend Pass which also includes two free cocktails, reserved seating at screenings, and a swag bag, is $55. Passes are now on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2261383®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fhavenchi.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/festival-au-cinema.