Felicia P. Fields & More to Star in THE GOSPEL TRUTH, Benefiting Urban Reformers

The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of its Black History Month Edition of its cabaret series, THE GOSPEL TRUTH, with proceeds to benefit Urban Reformers, a creative coalition of young leaders who desire to have a direct impact on their local neighborhoods for the kingdom of God by practicing proximate justice, pursuing holistic restoration, and promoting biblical ethics.

To be held at the Venus Cabaret Theatre, the cast features Felicia P. Fields (Tony-nominee for THE COLOR PURPLE), Aeriel Williams (Paramount's DREAMGIRLS), Eric Lewis (JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50th Anniversary Natl Tour), Cherise Thomas (Broadway's WAITRESS), Evan Tyrone Martin (The MUNY's THE COLOR PURPLE), Cynthia F. Carter (Theo's BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS), Juwon Tyrel Perry (Paramount's DREAMGIRLS), Robin DaSilva (Jeff-winner for MAHALIA JACKSON: MOVING THRU THE LIGHT), AD Weaver (Drury Lane's ELF), Jerica Exum (Chicago Shakes' THE NOTEBOOK), Ricky Harris (Porchlight's PUMP BOYS & DINETTES), Ariana Burks (Goodman's A CHRISTMAS CAROL), Aalon Smith (Porchlight's GYPSY), Wesly Anthony Clerge (CHILDREN OF EDEN In Concert), Daniel De Cranie-Pierre (Porchlight's NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1951), Lydia Burke (Marriott's BIG FISH) and Matthew Hunter (Theo's GODSPELL).

THE GOSPEL TRUTH is curated, directed and music directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Music Director for John Doyle's SWEENEY TODD National Tour, Porchlight's GYPSY starring E. Faye Butler, Jeff Award-winner for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields).

Aeriel Williams serves as Co-Creator and Co-Host.

The evening is produced by Dr. Stephanie C. Clerge, and features a band led by Chicago legend Maulty Jewell (Porchlight's BLUES IN THE NIGHT).

The show features some of the greatest Gospel songs of all time, including music by Kirk Franklin, Donald Lawrence, Hezekiah Walker, Smokie Norful, The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir and more.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT

is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Previous productions include:

A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT

PROJECT MOONFALL

BALL NIGHT

SUMMER ART PROJECT

DISNEY DEEP DIVE

BROADWAY BLUEGRASS

SONDHEIM LOVE-FEST

THE TOP 100 PROJECT

PROJECT MISTLETOE

BROADWAY DATE NIGHT

and the full-length feature film INTERSECT.

Tickets to THE GOSPEL TRUTH are $25, with a limited number of VIP tickets available for $75 that include a variety of goodies and premium seating. Tickets are available starting on February 1st at:

www.thebeautifulcityproject.com

The show begins at 7:30pm on Monday, February 27th at:

Venus Cabaret Theatre

3741 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60613

www.thebeautifulcityproject.com