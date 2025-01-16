Facility Theatre Announces Cast & Crew For PUSSY SLUDGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago's Facility Theatre has announced the cast and Production Team for PUSSY SLUDGE, written by Gracie Gardner and directed by Ava Calabrese Grob.

The production runs March 6 - April 5, 2025 (previews March 4 and 5) at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California Ave., with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets (suggested donation of $25) are on sale now at www.facilitytheatre.org.

Gracie Gardner's award-winning play PUSSY SLUDGE, a darkly comic and erotic queer fantasia, follows a woman who encounters increasingly outrageous characters in the swamp where she's taken refuge from her life, as she sludges through a journey to claim responsibility for her pain.

The cast features Hannah Ottenfeld (Pussy Sludge), Seneca Sims (Courtney), Carolyn Hoerdemann (Rachel), Layke Fowler (RJ), Jake Flum (Sebastian), Danny Turek (Adam), Michaela Voit (Becca), and Edwina Luokkala-Burckhardt (Josephine).

The Production Team includes Faith Hart (Assistant Director), Sofie Schmeltzer (Stage Manager), Kirk Anderson (Set Designer), Daphne Agosin (Lighting Designer), Maggie Rothberg (Sensology / Props Designer), Bianca Thompson (Intimacy Director), Kotryna Hilko (Costume Designer), Tom Daniels (Set Builder), Jae Robinson (Sound Designer), Jamie Kreppein (Production Manager) and Isabelle Roney (Production Assistant).

Comments