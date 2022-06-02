FUTURE PERFECT Comes to the Kehrein Center

In October 2014, Christine Steyer embarked on a partnership with Chicago Public Schools: performing opera excerpts for five different classes at Senn High School, and facilitating a space for the students to think and write through what it feels like to be labeled... what words like "Diversity" and "interconnectedness" and "transcendence" mean to them... and what a future perfect world would look like.

1,300 students; 5 years of workshops; dozens of poets, musicians, teachers, and volunteers; and months of work assembling the story, cast, and creative team ... and now that that Future Perfect world - or at least the opera that tells of it - is here!



Future Perfect tells the adventures of Miranette, a curious youth who leaves a forbidding society in search of a future she wants to see. Along her way, she meets a diverse group of people and animals who help her find her way.

Future Perfect comes to Chicago's Kehrein Center for the Arts in Austin June 23-26. The award-winning team behind the production includes the composer/librettist team of David Shenton and Christine Steyer... director Nick Sandys ... conductor Tim Pahel... and a talented, intergenerational host of talented professional and student performers.

Event Address: Kehrein Center for the Arts @ 5628 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago

Event dates and times: - June 23 & 24 @ 7:30PM ... June 25 @ 7PM ... June 26 @ 4PM

Tickets: $35 regular admission // $50 VIP // special pricing available for students & seniors

Website: https://workinginconcert.org/futureperfect