Edge Of The Wood Theatre Presents Moss Hart's LIGHT UP THE SKY

Light Up the Sky runs March 24-April 8 in the Resident Theatre's space at the Edgebrook Community Church on Chicago's northwest side.

Mar. 15, 2023  

The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood presents Light Up the Sky, Moss Hart's valentine to the theatre and the eccentric but lovable artists that craft it.

The play, set in Boston's Ritz-Carlton Hotel in 1948, centers around opening night of an out-of-town tryout of a Broadway-bound play. The lead actress, the producer, and the director have high hopes for the premiere production by a young, unknown writer. Emotions and fortunes run high and low, but the bonds between creators are forged and strengthened in its brilliant fire.

"I'm always drawn to plays about theatrefolk," says Director John Chambers. "In looking for a comedy to open our 2023 season, Light Up the Sky stood out for its wit and whimsy, and it seemed a great fit for our company of Resident Artists."

Light Up the Sky runs March 24-April 8 in the Resident Theatre's space at the Edgebrook Community Church on Chicago's northwest side. Tickets are $25 for adults and $13 for students, and are available at edgeofthewood.com/resident-theatre, by calling 773-775-1140, or may be purchased at the door. All patrons must wear a mask at the venue. Edge of the Wood is in residence at the Edgebrook Community Church, 6736 N Loleta Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 (Metra: Edgebrook; CTA Bus 47).

The Edge of the Wood school in Chicago's Edgebrook Community Church is a complete theatre program where young people, ages 4-18, become versed in acting, improv, speech, movement, and musical theatre skills in a professional atmosphere. Now in its 23rd year, Edge of the Wood has served thousands of students, many of whom have gone on to careers in the performing arts and arts education.

The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood was founded in 2013 and produces family-friendly shows across genres, bringing professional-caliber theatre to the Edgebrook community, and engaging and inspiring young people as performers and theatre-goers. Past productions include the Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic Our Town, the ensemble of which Lt. David Haynes of WGN Radio called "phenomenal."



