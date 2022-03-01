EFCT To Return To Live Performance With The Patchwork New Play Festival

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre has announced their return to live performances with The Patchwork New Play Festival-a celebration of nine of the best new one-act plays revolving around the theme of Resilience, running March 4th-6th and 11th-13th at the Edge Theatre at 5451 N Broadway in Chicago.

The shows are divided into groups of three, with two groups performing each day, in rotation. Cash prizes will be awarded to the playwrights of the shows chosen as best in the festival by both our professional panel and the audience.

The plays this year include Underneath by Dana Hall, directed by Anthony Williams; Ten Plagues, No Substitutions by Matt Sanders and Aliza Sanders, directed by David Lipschutz; Abyss by Brooke Jones, directed by Clarissa Dahlhauser; Any by Leah Roth Barsanti, directed by Corey Bradberry; Dead Game by Lisa Stratton, directed by Lisa Murray; Wilcox Prom 2K13 by Cris Eli Blak, directed by Christopher Sylvie; Spit Cat! By Philadelphia Elder, directed by Laurel Barrett; Irish Stew by Cary Pepper, directed by Stephanie Murphy; and The Wanderers by Steven Korbor, directed by Kelly Levander.

The casts of these none amazing plays includes Connor Green, Joette Waters, Richard Engling, Erin Williams, Robert Williams, Shane Roberie, Travis Dahlhauser, Vanessa Theus, Kelsey Fortier, Donaldson Cardenas, Faiz Siddique, Brittany Vogel, Eileen Vorbach, Michelle Thompson-Hay, Guy Wicke, Emma Norville, Destin Lorde Teamer, Andrew Whatley, Alekzander Sayers, Christopher Grella, Natalie Welber, Sara BenBella, Marianna Gallegos, Al Herrmann, Jamie Link, Lisa Stran, and Michael Sprenger.

Lighting Design: Lena Aubrey; Sound Design: Laurel Barrett; Stage Manager: Kaeley Osterman*; Production Manager: Daniel Houle*

Tickets are $25 in person, and $20 for live-streaming. Proof of vaccination is required, and masks will be required at all times. There will be one 15 minute intermission.

*Denotes EFCT Company Member