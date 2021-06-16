Dwight White to Celebrate Black Chicago Creators With Limited-Time Art Exhibition Kicking Off On Juneteenth

---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Gianna Fontana <Gianna@heronagency.com>

Date: Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM

Subject: This Weekend: Chicago Artist Dwight White Celebrates Black Chicago Creators with Limited-Time Art Exhibition Kicking Off on Juneteenth

To: Gianna Fontana <Gianna@heronagency.com>



Good morning,

Reaching out to share an exciting event kicking off this Saturday in case you might be interested in sharing?Kicking off this Saturday in celebration of Juneteenth, Roosevelt Collection Shops (150 W. Roosevelt Road) will be welcoming a limited-time art exhibition aimed to celebrate Black Chicago creators, curated by former Northwestern Football player turned Chicago artist and activist Dwight White. Called "Something I Can Feel", the exhibition will feature works spanning a variety of mediums from 9 BIPOC local Chicago artists. The gallery is open and no admission fee is required during the following times: Monday, June 21 from 10AM - 1PM and 5PM - 9PM, as well as Tuesday, June 22 from 10AM- 4PM.White has also curated a variety of other events guests can attend and enjoy including a Father's Day yoga flow to benefit The Healing Chi, a Gala on Juneteenth itself and a Paint N Sip with the Lit Kit Art Box.More info and a complete schedule of events with ticket links is below. I'd be happy to connect you with Dwight White if you'd be interested! Thanks in advance for your consideration.Thanks, Gianna

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ROOSEVELT COLLECTION SHOPS WELCOMES NEW LIMITED-TIME ART EXHIBITION - “SOMETHING I CAN FEEL” - CURATED BY POPULAR CHICAGO ARTIST DWIGHT WHITE BEGINNING THIS SATURDAY

Just in Time to Celebrate Juneteenth, the Former Northwestern Football Player Turned Popular Chicago Artist has Transformed the Lifestyle Center's Stunning Gallery Space into a Curated Exhibition Celebrating Black Chicago Creators Through June 22

CHICAGO (June 2021) - A South Loop hub of community and celebrator of all cultures, Roosevelt Collection Shops is excited to announce a special new art exhibition, curated by “artrepreneur” Dwight White in their gallery space, 150 West Roosevelt Rd. beginning this Saturday, June 19 through Tuesday, June 22. Dubbed “Something I Can Feel,” the exhibition will feature the works of nine talented BIPOC artists and will be open to the public, free of charge, during designated open gallery sessions on Monday, June 21 from 10AM - 1PM and 5PM - 9PM, as well as Tuesday, June 22 from 10AM- 4PM. The experience will include conversations with the artists and a chance for visitors to shop each artist's latest collection, not yet seen by the public. Art lovers will also be delighted to find a variety of ancillary events taking place during the span of the exhibition, including Father's Day yoga and a Gala to celebrate Juneteenth in the stunning space.

An all-encompassing experience, the exhibition will showcase works spanning a variety of disciplines from fine art to digital and experiential pieces. Each piece aims to highlight the significance and appreciation for Black Chicago creators, including those participating: Dwight White, Tayo Kuku Jr., Blake D. Lenoir, Lo Harris, Tyler Clark, Edo, Shy The Artist, Morgan Nicolette and Jai Bradford.

“We are always looking to connect with the community and couldn't be more excited to welcome such an esteemed artist and culture creator such as Dwight White for an exhibition in our space,” said Shannon Ridgeway, General Manager at Roosevelt Collection Shops. “We appreciate everything the exhibition stands for and are thrilled to play host to such a meaningful and engaging project.”

In addition to the exhibition experience, White has curated a variety of ancillary events including:

Saturday, June 19 from 6:30-10:30: “Juneteenth Gala” - An evening of high fashion, all are invited to “immerse themselves in the magical black experience.” Tickets are free, and registration is required via TicketFalcon.

Sunday, June 20 from 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM: “Juneteenth Father's Day x The Healing Chi” - Benefitting The Healing non-profit, a 45-minute co-ed Vinyasa yoga flow will be offered for $25 and will feature a DJ, drip coffee, juices from Frogtown Juice and mimosas. Registration required via Ticket Falcon.

Tuesday, June 22 from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM: “Paint n Sip” - In collaboration with The Lit Kit Art Box, attendees will participate in a guided painting experience lead by Angelica Landon and will enjoy a DJ and beverages provided by Bull Young Bourbon. Tickets are $40 per person and registration is required via Ticket Falcon.

Visitors of the exhibition will also be thrilled to find the shop offers a variety of Black-owned local shops to peruse including Kido, Love Peridot, Sultry Steps Boutique, Chicago French Press, Divinity Seven and more, each offering various products and events for Juneteenth. For more information on the exhibition, please visit https://www.somethingicanfeel.com/. For more information on Roosevelt Collection Shops' tenants or its event space 150 West, please visit www.rooseveltcollection.com.





About Roosevelt Collection Shops

Managed and leased by Poag Shopping Centers, Roosevelt Collection Shops is Chicago's premier shopping, dining and lifestyle destination, situated for travelers and locals alike in the heart of the city's beloved South Loop neighborhood. Offering impeccable views of the skyline, unique art installations and more for all enjoy, the center is a short walk to a variety of community mainstays including school campuses, museums and sports arenas. Offering a well-balanced mix of retailers and amenities, the center features a dog-friendly plaza, children's play area, koi pond, fire pit, gorgeous 19,000 square foot open rooftop space and a public park and event space. Shops that call the lifestyle center home include The Container Store, Ulta Beauty, H&M, Fleet Feet Sports and LensCrafters, among many local boutiques including Love Peridot, Divinity 7, Sultry Steps Boutique and KIDO Chicago. Visitors are welcome to visit for a walk with friends or their furry companions, gather over a great meal, break a sweat at one of the three fitness-focused offerings, or take in a film at Showplace ICON Theatre, all in one convenient hub. For more information including social distancing guidelines, store hours, etc., please visit https://www.rooseveltcollection.com/, and follow Roosevelt Collection Shops on Facebook or Instagram.

