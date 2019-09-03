Drury Lane Will Continue 2019-2020 Season With Disney's MARY POPPINS

"It's a jolly holiday with..." Drury Lane Theatre's production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins. Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the beloved Walt Disney film co-created by Cameron Mackintosh, this "practically perfect," musical includes a book by Julian Fellowes, original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, and new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Marcia Milgrom Dodge returns to Drury Lane to direct and choreograph this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious production. Celebrate the magic with the whole family this holiday season; Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins runs November 15, 2019 - January 19, 2020, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins flies to the stage delivering magic, whimsy, and enchantment through memorable songs and a timeless, heart-warming story. Nominated for seven Tony Awards and based on the Academy Award-winning film and the beloved children's novels, the "practically perfect" musical is a can't-miss for the entire family.

Still to come in the 2019/2020 season is the revival of the exhilaratinga??The Color Purple (September 13 - November 3, 2019),a??based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, thea??magical musical for all ages Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins (November 15 - January 19, 2020),a??and the Regional Premiere of the beautifully captivating Gershwin musical An American in Paris (January 31 - March 29, 2020.

Three-show subscriptions for the 2019/2020 Season are on sale now, starting at $108. Subscribers receive priority seating, special offers on dining, flexible ticket exchanges, and early notification for added events and concerts. For more information, visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.

The performance schedule for all productions during the 2019/2020 season is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Student group tickets start as low as $40 and Senior Citizens start at $55 for matinees. Dining and show packages are also available. For individual ticket on-sale dates and ticket reservations, call the Drury Lane Theatre box office at 630.530.0111 or Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You