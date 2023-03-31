Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Definition Theatre Presents The Chicago Premiere Of FAIRVIEW

Fairview is a searing examination of families, drama, family dramas, and the insidiousness of white supremacy.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Definition Theatre announces the Chicago premiere of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury and directed by Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips. Fairview runs from April 28 - May 21, 2023 at The Revival, 1160 E 55th Street in Hyde Park with opening night on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Tickets for Fairview are general admission and start at $35. Visit definitiontheatre.org to buy tickets.

The Chicago premiere features ensemble members Carley Cornelius and Martasia K. Jones with Barbara Figgins, David Goodloe, Jada Jackson, Collin Quinn Rice, Kandice Robins and Max Stewart.

At the Frasier household, preparations for Grandma's birthday party are underway. Beverly is holding on to her sanity by a thread to make sure this party is perfect, but her sister can't be bothered to help, her husband doesn't seem to listen, her brother is MIA, her daughter is a teenager, and maybe nothing is what it seems in the first place. Fairview is a searing examination of families, drama, family dramas, and the insidiousness of white supremacy.

"Our ensemble is eager to share this Chicago Premiere at The Revival in Hyde Park. Fairview is a stirring family comedy that tackles complicated issues and asks big questions about identity, race, stereotypes, ownership, and the all-too-common white gaze that is applied to the lives, culture, and stories of BIPoC communities," said Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips. "I am thrilled to direct this masterpiece by Jackie Sibblies Drury with an incredible team of artists on and off the stage who have assembled to create a theatrical experience that our audiences will not soon forget."

The production team for Fairview includes Tiffany Renee Johnson (Assistant Director), Sydney Lynne Thomas (Scenic Design), Alexandria Richardson (Costume Design), Brenden Marble and Razor Wintercastle (Lighting Design), Willow James (Sound Design), Mariah Bennett (Props Design), Jyreika Guest (Intimacy & Fight Choreography), Kenya Hall (Dramaturg), Ellen Willett (Production Manager), Julie Jachym (Stage Manager), Octavio Montes De Oca (Assistant Stage Managers), Evan Sposato (Technical Director), Louis Lothan (Master Electrician), ensemble member Alexandra Oparka (Assistant Producer), and AJ Links (Casting).




Cast and Creative Team Set for AIRNESS at Citadel Theatre Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for AIRNESS at Citadel Theatre
Citadel Theatre will conclude its season with AIRNESS, a comedy set in the world of air guitar competitions, written by Chelsea Marcantel, a 2021 winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre.
NRDC Partners with Art at a Time Like This at EXPO CHICAGO to Highlight the Power of Women Photo
NRDC Partners with Art at a Time Like This at EXPO CHICAGO to Highlight the Power of Women & Artists as Climate Advocates
For the 10th anniversary of EXPO CHICAGO, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) has partnered with Art at a Time Like This (ATLT) to create HOW ON EARTH, a climate-focused exhibit from acclaimed artists Janet Biggs, Lily Kwong, Helina Metaferia and Jennifer Wen Ma.
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents RAGTIME in May Photo
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents RAGTIME in May
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents the acutely renowned musical inspired by a novel of the same name, Ragtime.
Lookingglass Theatre Company Announces Registration Is Now Open for 2023 Summer Camp Photo
Lookingglass Theatre Company Announces Registration Is Now Open for 2023 Summer Camp
The Department of Curiosity at Lookingglass Theatre Company invites high school students to participate in a one-of-a-kind experience this summer in the historic Water Tower Water Works on Michigan Avenue. 

More Hot Stories For You


NRDC Partners with Art at a Time Like This at EXPO CHICAGO to Highlight the Power of Women & Artists as Climate AdvocatesNRDC Partners with Art at a Time Like This at EXPO CHICAGO to Highlight the Power of Women & Artists as Climate Advocates
March 31, 2023

For the 10th anniversary of EXPO CHICAGO, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) has partnered with Art at a Time Like This (ATLT) to create HOW ON EARTH, a climate-focused exhibit from acclaimed artists Janet Biggs, Lily Kwong, Helina Metaferia and Jennifer Wen Ma.
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents RAGTIME in MayMetropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents RAGTIME in May
March 31, 2023

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents the acutely renowned musical inspired by a novel of the same name, Ragtime.
Lookingglass Theatre Company Announces Registration Is Now Open for 2023 Summer CampLookingglass Theatre Company Announces Registration Is Now Open for 2023 Summer Camp
March 30, 2023

The Department of Curiosity at Lookingglass Theatre Company invites high school students to participate in a one-of-a-kind experience this summer in the historic Water Tower Water Works on Michigan Avenue. 
TRADE FEDERATION Exploring Globalization Through Star Wars, Opens April 28TRADE FEDERATION Exploring Globalization Through Star Wars, Opens April 28
March 30, 2023

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, has announced the staging of Andy Boyd's “THE TRADE FEDERATION, Or, Let's Explore Globalization Through the Star Wars Prequels,” running April 28 - May 13, 2023 on the Ray Bradbury stage at 3914 N. Clark St.
Campsongs Productions Announces World PremIere Of HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSECampsongs Productions Announces World PremIere Of HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE
March 30, 2023

Campsongs Productions has announced the on-sale of world premiere musical HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE, celebrating Chicago's famed house music scene at the legendary Warehouse club. HOUSE MUSICAL runs April 21 - April 30, 2023 at the Center on Halsted's Hoover-Leppen Theatre, with a preview performance on April 21.
share