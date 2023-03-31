Definition Theatre Presents The Chicago Premiere Of FAIRVIEW

Definition Theatre announces the Chicago premiere of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury and directed by Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips. Fairview runs from April 28 - May 21, 2023 at The Revival, 1160 E 55th Street in Hyde Park with opening night on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Tickets for Fairview are general admission and start at $35. Visit definitiontheatre.org to buy tickets.

The Chicago premiere features ensemble members Carley Cornelius and Martasia K. Jones with Barbara Figgins, David Goodloe, Jada Jackson, Collin Quinn Rice, Kandice Robins and Max Stewart.

At the Frasier household, preparations for Grandma's birthday party are underway. Beverly is holding on to her sanity by a thread to make sure this party is perfect, but her sister can't be bothered to help, her husband doesn't seem to listen, her brother is MIA, her daughter is a teenager, and maybe nothing is what it seems in the first place. Fairview is a searing examination of families, drama, family dramas, and the insidiousness of white supremacy.

"Our ensemble is eager to share this Chicago Premiere at The Revival in Hyde Park. Fairview is a stirring family comedy that tackles complicated issues and asks big questions about identity, race, stereotypes, ownership, and the all-too-common white gaze that is applied to the lives, culture, and stories of BIPoC communities," said Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips. "I am thrilled to direct this masterpiece by Jackie Sibblies Drury with an incredible team of artists on and off the stage who have assembled to create a theatrical experience that our audiences will not soon forget."

The production team for Fairview includes Tiffany Renee Johnson (Assistant Director), Sydney Lynne Thomas (Scenic Design), Alexandria Richardson (Costume Design), Brenden Marble and Razor Wintercastle (Lighting Design), Willow James (Sound Design), Mariah Bennett (Props Design), Jyreika Guest (Intimacy & Fight Choreography), Kenya Hall (Dramaturg), Ellen Willett (Production Manager), Julie Jachym (Stage Manager), Octavio Montes De Oca (Assistant Stage Managers), Evan Sposato (Technical Director), Louis Lothan (Master Electrician), ensemble member Alexandra Oparka (Assistant Producer), and AJ Links (Casting).