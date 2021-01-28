Definition Theatre Announces Amplify Showcase Of Short Plays

Definition Theatre announces Amplify, A New Play Commission, showcasing scenes from eight semi-finalist plays over two nights, February 24 and 25 at 7pm. Both virtual performances are pay-what-you-can. Amplify, a new play commissioning program, was developed to empower and uplift underrepresented theatre creatives. Filmed in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, the evenings will feature eight scenes, one from each play, and a short interview with each semi-finalist playwright.

Night One on February 24 at 7pm features Corazones by Luna Dragon Mac-Williams, What a Time to be Alive (You Say That Every Time) by Paul Michael Thomson, Lot 110 by Nora Carroll and Good Years by Ada Alozie.

Night Two on February 25 at 7pm features The Secretaries by Omer Abbas Salem, Last Night by Rachel Lynett, are you ready to smash white things? by Ireon Roach, and The Waiting Room by Erica Faye Watson.

Amplify was created to provide space and resources to writers in the development of new works during the pandemic and to create a collaborative community for them to hear, see, and experience their work, amplified and actualized. Developed to empower and uplift underrepresented theatre creatives, Amplify is part of a larger initiative to capture new cultural expressions across the South Side of Chicago.

After an open submission period, the Definition ensemble selected eight short play excerpts that were then filmed at the Green Line Performing Arts Center. The Definition ensemble will subsequently choose up to four finalist playwrights, whose work feels most suited for the company, to be commissioned for continued engagement leading to a full staged reading as a part of the opening of Definition's new space in Woodlawn.

Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips comments, "Definition is committed to valuing diversity of approach, style, and perspective and balancing impact with investment. We believe it is our duty to continuously develop voices for the American theatre that have been previously shut out."

Tickets for the virtual performances are available at definitiontheatre.org. Both performances are Pay-What-You-Can.