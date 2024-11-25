David Schwimmer and James Oh Join Lookingglass Theatre Company Board

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After pausing its operations last year to reorganize and create a new business model, Chicago’s Tony-Award winning Lookingglass Theatre Company is welcoming two new Board members as it prepares to reopen January 30, 2025: founding ensemble member, actor and director David Schwimmer and Chicago employment and healthcare attorney James (Jimmy) Oh. Lookingglass’ Board of Directors is now composed of 25 business, civic and arts leaders charged with advancing the mission of this ensemble-based company founded in 1988.

Located inside the historic Water Tower Water Works building, 163 E. Pearson St. at Michigan Ave., Lookingglass will present two world premieres this season: Circus Quixote, Jan. 30 – March 30, 2025, and Iraq, But Funny, May 29 – July 20, 2025, plus Young Ensemble performances and special events in neighborhoods throughout Chicago. A renovated lobby, bar and café also reopens Thursday, Jan. 30, with its menu and programming to be announced in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy and David to our Board of Directors, as we continue to strengthen Lookingglass’ leadership at this pivotal moment for the Company,” said Board Chair Richard Chapman. “David and Jimmy bring a passion for the performing arts and unique skill sets and networks that will help advance our vital mission—to redefine the limits of theatrical experience and to make theatre exhilarating, inspirational and accessible to all.”

Jamey Lundblad (formerly with the City of Chicago’s Cultural Affairs department) joined Lookingglass as managing director this fall, and ensemble member and multi-hyphenate artist Kasey Foster was named artistic director earlier this year. Additionally, this past spring, the Company welcomed four new members into its ensemble: Atra Asdou, Wendy Mateo, Ericka Ratcliff and Matthew C. Yee.

“Lookingglass has been my artistic home for more than three decades, and I have worked hard to sustain it, but this is my first time serving on the Board,” said David Schwimmer. “I’m incredibly excited to partner with our dedicated Board of Directors, talented Ensemble and hardworking Staff to bolster an organization that means so much to me, and to Chicago.”

“My passion for theatre is personal. All four of our sons performed in children’s theatre, three earned theatre degrees—and now they’re working in the arts,” said Jimmy Oh. “So, I’m thrilled to be directly involved in and supporting the creative industries through my Board service at Lookingglass, one of the best regional theatres in the U.S.”

ABOUT David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer’s many television and film acting credits include the hit comedy

series “Friends,” for which he received his first Emmy Award nomination, “American

Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” for which he received a second Emmy

nomination, “Band of Brothers,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Madagascar 1, 2 &; 3,” “Feed the Beast,” “Six Days Seven Nights,” “Apt Pupil,” “The Pallbearer,” “Duane Hopwood,” “The Iceman,” “The Laundromat” and “Little Death.” Schwimmer executive produced and starred as the lead in the Sky TV/Peacock original sitcom “Intelligence” and in “Extrapolations” for Apple TV+.



He will next be seen in Disney’s anthology series “Goosebumps,” based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling Scholastic series.



Schwimmer has directed over twenty plays, including his adaptations of Studs Terkel’s RACE and Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle for Lookingglass and Laura Eason’s Sex with Strangers for the Second Stage Theatre. Other stage credits outside of Lookingglass include Detroit at Playwrights Horizons, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial on Broadway and the premiere of Neil LaBute’s Some Girls in the West End, London.



Schwimmer’s television and film directing includes ten episodes of “Friends,” the HBO series “Little Britain USA,” “Growing Up Fisher” for NBC, the feature films “Since You’ve Been Gone,” “Run Fat Boy Run” and the independent drama “Trust” starring Clive Owen, Catherine Keener and Viola Davis. He also produced the film “LOVE” directed by Alexander Zeldin for the BBC based on his play produced at The National Theatre in London.



ABOUT JAMES (JIMMY) OH

Jimmy Oh is an employment and healthcare attorney based in Chicago, with a passion for theatre. At Epstein Becker Green, Oh’s work traverses all three of the firm’s core practices: employment, labor and workforce management (ELWM); health care and life sciences (HCLS) and litigation and business disputes. He has tried cases in federal courts around the country on both employment and healthcare-related issues.



Oh is a member of Epstein Becker Green’s ELWM Steering Committee, health employment and labor (HEAL®) strategic industry group (which consists of members of both the ELWM and HCLS practices) and litigation and business disputes practice. He also holds leadership roles on the firm’s Diversity and Professional Development Committee and serves on the Executive Committee of the firm’s Minority Attorney Forum.



In addition, he has published numerous articles and made presentations on a variety of topics. He is a graduate of Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and Northwestern University.

Comments