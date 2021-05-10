Dance For Life 2021 Returns To Live Stage This Summer
For the first time in the event's history, admission is free.
Chicago Dancers United (CDU), which supports the health and wellness of Chicago's professional dance community, announces that its primary annual fundraiser, Dance for Life, will take place live and in person on Thursday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. For the first time in the event's history, admission is free.
The following companies will participate in the 30th anniversary performance: DanceWorks Chicago, Giordano Dance Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The Joffrey Ballet, Movement Revolution Dance Crew, South Chicago Dance Theatre, and Trinity Irish Dance Company. Randy Duncan will choregraph a world premiere finale.
Dance for Life raises money for The Dancers' Fund, which provides financial support for preventive health care and critical medical needs to any member of Chicago's professional dance community. The event showcases the city's unique variety of dance traditions and styles by bringing together professional dancers from Chicago on the same stage. Dancers unite to support their peers by generously donating their time, energy, and artistry. Throughout its history, Dance for Life has presented nearly 40 Chicago-based professional dance companies representing a variety of genres, sizes, and histories and numerous choreographers, artists, and designers.
"Thanks to the support of the Chicago dance community, we exceeded last year's fundraising goal for our Dance for Life virtual retrospective," said CDU President Michael Anderson, a former Joffrey Ballet dancer. "We are very excited to return to a live performance as we celebrate our 30th anniversary."
Co-chairs for the Dance for Life 30th Anniversary Celebration are Jennifer Edgcomb, Mark Ferguson Gomez, and Tom Ferguson Gomez.
NOTE: Chicago Dancers United will adhere to all pandemic-related protocols as required by the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois.
For information, visit chicagodancersunited.org.