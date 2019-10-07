DAUGHTER OF A CUBAN REVOLTUIONARY Begins This Week At Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre and the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) presents the Midwest premiere of Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary, written and performed by L.A.-based artist Marissa Chibas, October 8 -13. The limited engagement premiere is presented as part of Destinos-the 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, a seven-week festival of Latino theater artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America in shows, panels and student performances at venues citywide.

The creative team includes Melanie Waingarten (Set), Gina Patterson (Lights), Peter Guimaraes (Projections) and Shannon Rourke is the Production Stage Manager. The limited engagement of Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary appears October 8-13, 2019 at Goodman Theatre (170 N. Dearborn); tickets ($25-30; subject to change) are now on sale by telephone 312.443.3800 or online GoodmanTheatre.org/Daughter. Production Photos can be found here in the Press Room.

Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary tells Chibas' astonishing tale centered on three towering figures in her life: her father, Raul Chibas, who co-wrote the manifesto for the Cuban revolution with Fidel Castro; her uncle, Eddy Chibas, who was the frontrunner for presidency in 1951 before committing suicide during a live radio broadcast; and her mother, Dalia Chibas, Miss Cuba runner-up in 1959. Zigzagging through her own stories and key episodes in the history of her illustrious family, Chibas' performance is propelled by her near-death experience in the Venezuelan Amazonia. It was originally produced by the CalArts Center for New Performance.

Chibas' work has been described as "impassioned and physically unstinting" (The New Yorker). She has performed in over 50 productions on and off-Broadway. Her other theater pieces include Shelter (Duende CalArts, Lincoln Park, Kennedy Center) and Nilo Cruz's world premiere of Two Sisters and a Piano, where she portrayed the role of Sofia at the McCarter Theater. Film credits include documentary Finding Shelter (NewFilmmakers Film Festival in September 2019, Segal Center International Film Festival, San Diego Latino Film Festival); the silent film and performance piece Clara's Los Angeles (REDCAT's NOW festival, San Diego Latino Film Festival); video installation Nostalgia (La Havana's Fabrica de Arte, in collaboration with Aissa Santiso) and short film Zohra (Official Latino Film Festival - nomination for Best Comedy and Best Actress). Chibas' Shelter was published by NoPassport Press and her solo play is included in Routledge Press' Contemporary Plays by Women of Color (second edition). She is the recipient of the TCG Fox Fellowship in Distinguished Achievement. Upcoming projects include Scene With Cranes, in collaboration with Octavio Solis and a "documemory" around her upbringing. MarissaChibas.com

Goodman Theatre's Midwest premiere of Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary, is presented as part of Destinos - 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. Destinos is Chicago's annual, citywide, live, international theater festival dedicated to showcasing the city's acclaimed Latino theater artists and companies on the same platform as internationally known Latino theater artists from the U.S. and Latin America. Destinos is produced by the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and supported by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, The Joyce Foundation, the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, The Rick Bayless Family Foundation, The Ford Foundation, The Field Foundation of Illinois, The Chicago Community Trust, Choose Chicago, a CityArts grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Illinois Arts Council, Illinois Humanities, Southwest Airlines, Allstate, BMO Harris, ComEd and Univision Chicago. For more information, visit CLATA.org.





