Court Theatre Announces Limited Return Engagement Of AN ILIAD, In Partnership With The Oriental Institute

Court Theatre announces the remount of audience favorite An Iliad as the sixth production in its 2019/20 season. Taking place throughout the Oriental Institute Museum (OI) on the University of Chicago campus, this groundbreaking, site-specific performance not to be missed. Combining promenade-style elements throughout the Oriental Institute Museum, as well as a seated portion performed in the OI's Robert and Deborah Aliber Persian Gallery, this explosive combination of theatre and history brings the epic poem to life in a thrilling new way. As the Center for Classic Theatre, Court will partner with the OI to add exciting environmental and thematic context to Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's one-man adaptation of Homer's Iliad. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, September 16 at noon.

The Oriental Institute, an interdisciplinary research center devoted to the study of the ancient Middle East, celebrates its Centennial this year. Over the course of one hundred years, the OI has changed how humans understand their own history through groundbreaking work in archaeology, linguistics, and historical and literary analysis - work that continues today in Chicago and across the Middle East.

Directed by Court's Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, Charles Newell, and starring Timothy Edward Kane as The Poet, Court's production of An Iliad was heralded as "one of the most remarkable performances of the theatrical year" by Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune. An Iliad received its Chicago premiere at Court in 2011 and was remounted in 2013 to sold-out houses and critical acclaim.

Newell comments, "Our collaboration with the Oriental Institute in honor of its centennial anniversary celebrates more than just the work they've accomplished over the past one hundred years - it also serves to celebrate the enduring and illuminatory power of storytelling across generations and civilizations. To draw on the vitality of the OI's galleries as the setting for this play serves to further highlight the way that stories transcend geographic and temporal boundaries."

Timothy Edward Kane, reprising the role of The Poet, shares, "Being asked to return to this powerful piece in this unique manner is remarkable. Collaborating with Charlie, Court, and the dream team of designers was amazing in 2011 and '13 - this time we get to join forces with the very empires, antiquities and sacred objects that were witnesses to this story. The history, humanity, and poetry of Homer's Iliad are embedded in the Oriental Institute's collection - to perform this play there is an opportunity to draw directly on the throughline of history, just as the character of The Poet does. It will be fascinating to discover how the piece, the audience and I are uniquely affected by the intimacy and immediacy of this production."

Christopher Woods, OI Director and John A. Wilson Professor of Sumerology, said, "Our Centennial is a time to reflect on a century of accomplishments, but just as importantly it is an occasion to look to the future, set new, ambitious goals, and expand our scope. Fostering greater engagement on campus, particularly with the arts, is a major aspect of that vision. We are delighted that the Court Theatre has partnered with us on this evocative performance, which has connections with our collections and research while transcending the boundaries that often separate the ancient and modern worlds."

The original design team returns including Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Rachel Healy (costume design), Keith Parham (lighting design), and Andre Pluess (sound design).

An Iliad at OI is sponsored by The University of Chicago Women's Board

For more information call (773) 753-4472 or visit www.CourtTheatre.org.





