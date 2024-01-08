Compañía Nacional de Danza Makes Chicago debut at Auditorium Theatre

The Auditorium Theatre presents Compañía Nacional de Danza (CND) in their Chicago debut. The Madrid-based ‘National Dance Company’ will perform a mixed repertory program featuring varied and representative styles, recognizable inside and outside Spain, including classical, neoclassical, and contemporary dance. The one night only performance is Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 PM at the Auditorium Theatre. Tickets start at $40 and are available at Click Here.

Compañía Nacional de Danza is led by Artistic Director Joaquín De Luz, a past soloist with American Ballet Theatre and principal dancer with New York City Ballet. CND will perform a varied mixed repertory program including; Passengers Within (2022), a new work by De Luz to music by Philip Glass and inspired by today’s society and our slavery to the system of modern technology. The program also includes Sad Case (1998) choreographed by former Nederlands Dans Theater dancers Sol León and Paul Lightfoot showcasing the surprising and earthy movements of the mambo; and White Darkness (2001) by acclaimed Spanish modern ballet dancer and choreographer Nacho Duato, former CND director and current artistic director of the Berlin State Ballet.

“The Auditorium Theatre is especially proud to host Compañía Nacional de Danza for their Chicago debut performance.” Said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan “A group of Auditorium Theatre donors and myself traveled to Spain last year. During this trip, we saw CND perform, and were all so blown away by the artistry and technical precision of the company that we immediately began planning how to bring them to the Auditorium. We are excited to be able to share this excellent company with Chicago audiences for the first time.”