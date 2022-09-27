Comedian Pete Holmes to Perform at The Den Theatre in November

The Den Theatre will present Pete Holmes Live: Where Were We, featuring three evenings of stand-up comedy November 10 - 12, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 am central at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Pete Holmes is a nationally touring standup comedian, actor, "Christ-leaning spiritual seeker," improviser, writer, cartoonist and late-night host.

He is currently the host of the wildly popular podcast, "You Made It Weird," which is a comedic exploration of the meaning of life with guests ranging from Deepak Chopra and Elizabeth Gilbert to Seth Rogen and Garry Shandling. With more than 600 episodes, "You Made It Weird" has been downloaded over 39 million times and is recognized annually as a top podcast.

This year, Pete starred in the primetime CBS bowling sitcom, How We Roll, that is based on the life story of Tom Smallwood (Holmes), a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the unique decision to pursue his dream of becoming a professional bowler as a means to provide for his family.

Comedy Sex God, Pete's first book, was published May 14, 2019, by Harper Wave. Part autobiography, part philosophical inquiry, and part spiritual quest, Comedy Sex God is a hilarious, profound, and enlightening romp around his fertile mind.

Since 2011, Pete has starred in CollegeHumor's hilarious web series, "Badman." "Badman" parodies the Christopher Nolan Batman films, with Pete playing the Caped Crusader as oblivious and incompetent, much to the annoyance of friends and foes alike. Pete also provided the voice for the talking baby in the award-winning E*TRADE ad-campaign.

In March 2019, Pete's semi-autobiographical HBO comedy series, Crashing, that he created, starred in and executive-produced, alongside Judd Apatow, celebrated its third and final season. Crashing was critically-acclaimed and followed a stand-up comic (Pete Holmes) who reevaluates his life and enters the New York comedy scene after discovering his wife's infidelity.

An accomplished standup, with three hour-long television specials (HBO's Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean, HBO'S Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds and Comedy Central's Pete Holmes: Nice Try, The Devil!) and innumerous late-night appearances, Pete also hosted his own late-night TBS talk show, The Pete Holmes Show, that aired for two seasons.

Pete has written for several television series, including, FOX'S The Simpsons and NBC'S Outsourced, and many of his cartoons have been published in The New Yorker, which he thinks is pretty neat. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter.

Performance schedule:

Thursday, November 10 at 7:30 pm

Friday, November 11 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 pm

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.