Comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt To Appear At The Den Theatre, August 10

Grace Kuhlenschmidt is an NYC based stand-up comedian, actress and writer who was recognized by the New York Times as one of the top 7 Comedians to Watch.

Comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt To Appear At The Den Theatre, August 10

The Den Theatre today announced Grace Kuhlenschmidt, featuring one stand-up performance on Thursday August 10, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Grace Kuhlenschmidt is an NYC based stand-up comedian, actress and writer who was recognized by the New York Times as one of the top 7 Comedians to Watch. Last year she was also recognized as a New Faces: Creators by Just For Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival. Gracerecurred in the final season of SEARCH PARTY (HBO Max) and can be seen in the first season of KILLING IT (Peacock). She also appeared in the first season of ZIWE on Showtime. She wrote for the Audible Original series HOT WHITE HEIST which was directed by Alan Cumming and produced by Broadway Video.

Performance schedule:Thursday August 10, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $25 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $30 front row VIP table seating; $28 VIP table seating; $25 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

Tickets ($20-$30) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.




