ComEd and League of Chicago Theatres Award More Than $200,000 to 18 Local Arts Organizations

In a continued effort to broaden access to arts and culture across northern Illinois, ComEd and the League of Chicago Theatres today announced the distribution of more than $200,000 in grants to 18 local arts organizations. Through the Powering the Arts Program, ComEd will provide individual grants of up to $25,000 to nonprofits, including local theaters, arts programs, cultural centers and youth-focused organizations dedicated to enriching their communities through artistic expression.

Since its inception in 2018, the ComEd Powering the Arts Program has contributed more than $1 million to creative projects and workshops, helping foster community engagement, innovation and a deeper appreciation for the arts. These funds have directly supported programs across Illinois that strengthen the connection between art and community, ensuring creative opportunities remain accessible to all.

“ComEd is proud to help our communities celebrate their unique stories and cultures through artistic innovation,” said Melissa Washington, senior vice president of customer operations and strategic initiatives at ComEd. “By investing in the arts, we are investing in the vibrancy and diversity of the communities we serve. Our continued collaboration with the League of Chicago Theatres ensures this program continues to be a resounding success.”

Now in its seventh year, the Powering the Arts Program has supported nearly 100 arts organizations throughout its history. Each year, ComEd funds the initiative, while the League of Chicago Theatres – a coalition of over 200 theaters – manages the application review and award distribution process. This year’s grant recipients represent a wide array of artistic disciplines, from children’s art programs and music education to cultural dance and theater.

“The League of Chicago Theatres is excited to once again partner with ComEd to provide critical funding that helps sustain and grow the arts in our communities,” said Marissa Lynn Jones, executive director at the League of Chicago Theatres. “This year’s 18 recipients are doing remarkable work to engage and inspire their communities through art, and we are honored to support their continued efforts.”

Recipients of 2024 ComEd Powering the Arts Program

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre (Arlington Heights, IL) will launch “Arts for All: Open Captioning,” offering four to five mainstage performances with live captioning for audiences with hearing impairments. This initiative is part of a broader effort to make the arts more accessible to all visitors. The captioning will provide equal access to performances, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the experience.

Batavia Foundation for Educational Excellence (Batavia, IL) will launch "ARTS in Ed" to make artistic experiences accessible to school-aged children and their families, regardless of their background or abilities. This initiative will host events that foster creativity, appreciation and community engagement. It also aims to nurture a lifelong love of the arts in students and families.

Barrington Dance Ensemble (Barrington, IL) will provide free tickets to their performances, such as “The Nutcracker”, to area seniors and children, particularly those with disabilities. The project will offer seniors and children access to meaningful art experiences, creating joyful memories through the power of dance. Future plans include on-site performances and virtual engagement to maintain connections with the community.

Berwyn Public Art Initiative (Berwyn, IL) will honor the Latino heritage of Berwyn’s community, which makes up over 65% of the population, through a public art initiative. "Arte y Cultura" will engage residents in mural workshops and host a cultural event celebrating the rich traditions of the Latinx/o/e community. This project will amplify the voices of Berwyn’s Latinx/o/e residents while fostering community connections.

Blue Island Citizens for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, Inc. (Blue Island, IL) will partner with the Blue Island Arts Alliance to host three community sketch events for 50 adults with intellectual disabilities. Participants will create art under the guidance of professional instructors, which will later be showcased at a gallery event. This initiative will help boost self-esteem and showcase the creativity of individuals with intellectual disabilities in the community.

Chicago Dance Crash (Chicago - Avondale) will bring its Street Dance Community Outreach Initiative program to schools and community centers on Chicago’s West and South sides. The program will educate residents on hip-hop culture and breakdance fundamentals, with a focus on communities facing barriers to arts access. The program will engage K-12 students and adult Special Olympics participants through dynamic performances and interactive workshops.

Elastic Arts Foundation (Chicago - Avondale) will support BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) artists through its “Dark Matter Residency” and public performances in Chicago’s West and South side communities. The residency will challenge racial hierarchies through community-driven art, while performances will reconnect disinvested neighborhoods with live arts programming. New partnerships will deepen ties to West Side anti-violence and wellness initiatives.

Full Spectrum Features (Chicago - Lakeview) will support BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), women and LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual) filmmakers through the Chicago premiere of “Our Right to Gaze: Black Film Identities,” a touring anthology of short films by emerging Black artists. The project will dismantle barriers to access by compensating filmmakers and offering free admission to audiences. This initiative will amplify underrepresented voices in cinema and foster a dialogue around social issues.

Sharing Notes (Chicago - Lakeview) will expand its live, in-person music performance programming for hospital patients at La Rabida Children’s Hospital, Ascension St. Joseph’s Hospital, Northwestern Medicine’s Memorial/Lurie Cancer Center and Plymouth Place Senior Living Community. This grant will enable them to double the number of patients served at these locations, providing music to nearly 1,800 patients, staff and families.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Chicago - Lincoln Park) will fully subsidize student matinee tickets, ensuring schools most in need of arts programming can access its shows despite potential budget cuts. This will help Steppenwolf reach new school partners and maintain existing relationships in the upcoming school year.

Goodman Theatre (Chicago - Loop) will expand its GeNarrations program, a free, seven-week storytelling initiative for older adults, allowing participants to create personal narratives based on prompts from the theater’s productions. The program will combat isolation by fostering a sense of community and personal growth. Participants will have the opportunity to perform their stories, contributing to a vibrant, citywide celebration of older adults’ voices.

The Firehouse Dream, Inc. (Chicago - Maywood) will host 18 art healing experiences and workshops for area youth and their families. These programs will be co-created with the youth to ensure their voices and needs are central to the events.

Free Street Theater (Chicago - North Lawndale) will continue its mission of uplifting joy, justice and the voices of marginalized communities through its artist-in-residence program, “In/House.” The program will support theater artists, particularly from Black, Brown, Queer, and Immigrant communities, in creating innovative and community-engaged work. This initiative will provide a space for unconventional theater projects to thrive and be shared with Chicago audiences.

Theatre Y (Chicago - North Lawndale) will support their “Voices of Lawndale: Theatre Y Youth Ensemble” initiative, amplifying the voices of youth in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood through immersive arts education. The program will culminate in public performances and exhibitions to engage and celebrate the local community.

Crossing Borders Music (Chicago – Rogers Park) will bring culturally responsive string quartet programs, "Stories and Music of Resilience" and "Celebrating Black Trailblazers," to 6,400 students in Chicago Public Schools. This initiative will address barriers to arts programming in low-income communities, providing meaningful musical experiences for students. With this support, the program will enrich education for students without access to school music programs.

Chicago Sinfonietta (Chicago and Naperville, IL) will present its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Concert, supported by community outreach to youth, seniors, and diverse working professionals. The 2025 performance, titled “Black Being,” will feature an ambitious multimedia program in Chicago and Naperville that is expected to draw over 2,200 attendees. The concert is designed to foster a sense of belonging and engagement among its diverse audience.

Oil Lamp Theater (Glenview, IL) will partner with North Shore Senior Center to break down barriers to arts access by offering its "On the Road: Reignited" live theater program to seniors. The partnership aims to create meaningful connections through the shared experience of live theater performances.

Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago - KPAC (Skokie, IL) will present a community concert in June 2025, showcasing traditional Korean performing arts at the North Shore Center for Performing Arts in Skokie. The event will feature both professional artists and local community members, highlighting the relevance and vitality of Korean cultural heritage. This concert will celebrate KPAC’s ongoing work to preserve and promote Korean traditional music.

