Colette S. Gregory Named Executive Director Of PlayMakers Laboratory

PlayMakers Laboratory is pleased to announce the appointment of Colette S. Gregory as the company's new Executive Director effective this month. Gregory succeeds Kemper Florin, who recently stepped down.

Comments PML's Interim Executive Director and Program Director Shá Norman, "We're very excited to have Colette lead us into an even more impactful future! She will bring humor, entrepreneurship, creativity and energy to the position that we believe will be infectious and reinvigorating. We are lucky to have her expertise in donorship development, passion for equitable arts education and leadership philosophy to guide our company in continuing a tradition of providing excellent creative writing programs for CPS students all across Chicago!"



Colette S. Gregory adds, I am thrilled to join PML and become a part of its twenty-year history of championing the voices of Chicago students. No other theater company empowers youth more than PML, and it is an honor to join this brilliant team of magic makers."

Colette S. Gregory is an award-winning writer, producer and mental health counselor. Based in Chicago, Ms. Gregory has created and produced arts access programming for several of the city's most prominent cultural institutions, including Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the Art Institute of Chicago and Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Ms. Gregory has a Bachelor of Arts in Religion and Bachelor of Music in Music Theatre Production from Northwestern University, as well as a Master of Arts and Master of Education in Counseling Psychology from Columbia University - New York. Ms. Gregory is adjunct faculty at the Theatre School at DePaul University.





