Citadel Theatre Company's ANNIE Is Extended To January 5th

Citadel Theatre Company has extended the run of its 2019 holiday season production of ANNIE by two weeks, to Sunday, January 5th, giving audiences the chance to enjoy this ever-popular family favorite throughout the holiday season. The additional performances will be Saturday, December 28 at 8 pm; Sunday, December 29 at 3 pm; Thursday, January 2 at 7:30 pm; Friday, January 3 and Saturday, January 4 at 8 pm; and Sunday, January 5 at 3 pm.



The CHICAGO TRIBUNE once called this musical comedy based on the long-running comic strip LITTLE ORPHAN ANNIE one of the best family musicals ever penned." It ran for nearly six years in its initial Broadway production and has twice been revived on Broadway. It was also adapted as a popular feature film and network television special. Frequent Citadel director Robert D. Estrin, who helmed last year's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT and the Jeff Award-winning THE EXPLORERS CLUB, directs a cast of professional musical theater performers alongside an ensemble of local children as the orphans.



Alternating in the title role are Sophie Kaegi, who has had roles in AN INSPECTOR CALLS (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), ELF THE MUSICAL (Paramount Theatre), and INTO THE WOODS (Writers Theatre); and Kayla Norris, whose credits include such leading roles as Dorothy In THE WIZ REMIX, Mulan in MULAN JR., and Young Nala in LION KING JR..files. Photos by Carolina Menapace.



Playing Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks is John B. Boss, seen recently as Joseph Pulitzer in NEWSIES at Timber Lake Playhouse, on tour with THE PRODUCERS as Roger DeBris and as Daddy Murphy in BoHo Theatre's Chicago premiere of BRIGHT STAR. Citadel Theatre co-founder and Actors Equity member Ellen Phelps plays the orphanage mistress Miss Hannigan while Kyle Ryan and Becca Duff have the roles of the conniving Rooster Hannigan and Lily St. Regis and Chamaya Moody plays Warbucks's secretary Grace Farrell.

Two groups of young performers alternate as the other orphans under Miss Hannigan's care: Isabel Ackerman (Kate), Lila Bahng (Molly), Emiko Chichester (Pepper), Sara Deodhar (Tessie), Jocelyn Goldman (Duffy), Cate Gordon (Duffy), Allison Gregorio (Pepper), Nora Hubert (Kate), Sammy Menapace (Tessie), Everleigh Murphy (Molly), and Sophia Smith (July).



The design and production team includes: Eric Luchen (scenic design), Diane D. Fairchild (lighting design), Patty Halajian (costume design), Bob Boxer (sound design), Samantha Thielman (props design), Linda Andrews (wigs and hair design), Ellen Phelps (Production Manager), Samantha Tink (Stage Manager), Samantha Thielman (Assistant Stage Manager), Lee Moore (Scenic Charge Artist), Jill Litwin (Child & Dog Supervisor), Evan Sposato (Master Carpenter), Dana Palka (stage crew), Jeffrey Gedes (Dramaturg, Audition Coordinator, Production Assistant to the Program).



Citadel Theatre is located at 300 S. Waukegan Rd., Lake Forest, IL. Tickets for ANNIE are now on sale at Tickets available online at www.citadeltheatre.org or by phone at 847-735-8554, ext. 1.



LISTING INFORMATION



ANNIE

Music by Charles Strouse, Book by Thomas Meehan, Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Directed by Robert D. Estrin

Choreography by Jake Ganzer

Music Direction by Ryan Brewster

Friday, November 22 - Sunday, January 5, 2020

Press opening Friday, November 22 at 8:00 pm.



PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:



Friday, November 22 - 8:00 pm

Saturday, November 23 - 8:00 pm

Sunday, November 24 - 3:00 pm

Friday, November 29 - 8:00 pm

Saturday, November 30 - 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 1 - 3:00 pm

Wednesday, December 4 - 1:00 pm

Thursday, December 5 - 7:30 pm

Friday, December 6 - 8:00 pm

Saturday, December 7 - 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 8 - 3:00 pm

Thursday, December 12 - 7:30 pm

Friday, December 13 - 8:00 pm

Saturday, December 14 - 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 15 - 3:00 pm

Wednesday, December 18 - 1:00 pm

Thursday, December 19 - 7:30 pm

Friday, December 20 - 8:00 pm

Saturday, December 21 - 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 22 - 3:00 pm

Saturday, December 28 - 8 pm

Sunday, December 29 - 3 pm

Thursday, January 2 - 7:30 pm

Friday, January 3 - 8:00 pm

Saturday, January 4 - 8 pm

Sunday, January 5 - 3 pm.



Ticket prices Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays $40.00; Saturdays and Sundays $45.00. Discounts available for groups, seniors and students/children.

Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest, IL

Tickets available online at www.citadeltheatre.org or by phone at 847-735-8554, ext. 1



With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.





