Cirque du Soleil's VOLTA Enters Final Weeks in Chicago

VOLTA, Cirque du Soleil's newest Big Top production, has less than two weeks left at Soldier Field's South Lot, 461 E. 18th Drive, with its final performance being held on Saturday, July 6, 2019. VOLTA is the 25th Cirque du Soleil production to visit Chicago and marks the 30th Anniversary of Cirque du Soleil's first engagement here in 1989 (with Cirque Réinventé).

Cirque du Soleil's commitment goes beyond the performance, as it aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its best assets: art and creativity. During its stay in Chicago, more than 500 VOLTA tickets were donated to eight local organizations geared towards at-risk youth, including Children First Funds, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago and Golden Key Youth Services, and a recent Pride Night performance donated 15% of ticket sales revenue to Equality Illinois.

Beyond the Big Top, VOLTA brought its high energy, urban sports-themed entertainment to several locations around Chicago including:

A series of free nighttime projections that lit up Lakeview, West Loop and Wicker Park neighborhood spots through the month of May

A pop-up performance at Willis Tower's 360 Chicago as well as Groupon's headquarters

A 'stadium takeover' at Guaranteed Rate Field for the Chicago White Sox vs Washington Nationals baseball game that featured VOLTA vocalists performing the National Anthem performance followed by a lively 'ball delivery' opportunity

Art on theMART continues to feature a VOLTA-themed projection nightly through July 6

Following the Chicago engagement, the VOLTA company of 50 acrobats, actors, singers and musicians-along with the 71 trucks transporting the 2,000 tons of equipment needed to set-up VOLTA's tents and stage-will head to Tysons II in Washington, DC where they will perform a limited engagement under the Big Top from July 26 September 8, 2019.

Energetic, urban and contemporary, VOLTA is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world. Driven by a stirring melodic score, composted by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83, and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one's true potential, and recognizing one's own power to make it possible. Ultimate freedom comes with self-acceptance, and with the liberation of the judgement of others.

Tickets for the remaining Chicago performances are available for purchase by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783). Discover the Hennessy Black VIP Experience package which includes a cocktail reception with open bar and hors d'oeuvres inspired by the show, access to the best seats for greater comfort, complimentary parking, and more!

Photo Credit: Benoit Z. Leroux





