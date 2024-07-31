Chris Redd & More to Perform at The Den Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Den Theatre revealed upcoming October 2024 shows, including Chris Redd on October 4 - 5, Ryan Sickler: Live & Alive on October 11 - 12, Fahim Anwar on October 18, Annie Lederman on October 23, Learnmore Jonasi on October 24, Samuel Comroe on October 25 - 26, and Clint Coley on October 27. These newly announced shows join a host of top talent appearing at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. throughout October, including George Civeris and Sam Taggert’s Straightiolab Podcast on October 6 (date changed since the previous announcement), Nataly Aukar on October 20, Jarlath Regan - Yer Man - The Standup Comedy Show on October 30, and a newly added show on October 31 with Adam Ray. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Chris Redd

Friday, October 4, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Chris Redd’s first one-hour comedy special, Why Am I Like This? premiered in November of last year and is currently streaming on MAX. He co-created and is set to voice a lead role in a yet-to-be-titled project from Broadway Video and Audible, and stars opposite Eddie Murphy in the upcoming feature Candy Cane Lane. Redd is the co-creator, writer, and star of Peacock’s scripted comedy series, Bust Down. He was a repertory player on NBC’s Saturday Night Live for 5 seasons.

In addition to acting and writing, Redd is a rapper and stand-up comedian who performs across the country and has toured the United States and Europe with The Second City Touring Company. He received the Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the SNL song Come Back, Barack. In 2019 Redd released his debut stand-up album, But Here We Are. Redd starred in the independent horror film Scare Me and can be seen in the comedy films Vampires vs. the Bronx, Deep Murder, The House, and A Futile and Stupid Gesture. He appeared in the 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and opposite Kathy Bates in the Netflix original comedy series Disjointed and was featured in the series Wet Hot American Summer, NBC’s Will & Grace, Netflix’s Love, TV’ Land’s Teachers, Comedy Central’s Detroiters and Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents. He portrayed the character of Gary Williams on the NBC comedy Kenan for two seasons.

Redd has also loaned his voice to many projects, including Netflix’s Big Mouth, Audible’s 64th Man, and Disney’s Star vs. the Forces of Evil. Additionally, he was featured as a 2016 Standup New Face at Just for Laughs in Montreal. Redd was previously a performer at Chicago’s Second City and iO Chicago.

Ryan Sickler: Live & Alive

Friday, October 11, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $59

Comedian Ryan Sickler has left and indelible mark in podcasting, boasting three thriving shows: The HoneyDew, The Honeydew with Y’all, and The CrabFeast. Ryan’s highly anticipated new podcast, The Wayback, made its debut and immediately claimed the number-one spot on the charts among comedy interview podcasts in the US, the UK, and Canada.

As the acclaimed host of The HoneyDew Podcast, Ryan skillfully guides stand-ups and storytellers through humorous explorations of life’s lowlights.

In 2018, Ryan achieved a significant milestone, securing a number-one spot on the Billboard and iTunes comedy charts with his album Get a Hold of Yourself.

Notably, Ryan showcased his diverse talents in the comedy domain by directing and self-producing his 2023 standup special, Lefty’s Son.

Fahim Anwar

Friday, October 18, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Fahim Anwar is a Los Angeles-based standup comedian, actor, and writer. Fahim is touring on the heels of his third stand-up special, House Money. His previous special, Hat Trick filmed at the World Famous Comedy Store, was named one of the best specials of the year by The LA Times. The New York Times has listed Fahim as a "Most Promising Future Star." He's appeared on Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and performed at the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. His recent film and TV credits include Whiskey Tango Foxtrot opposite Tina Fey, Neighbors, and Drunk History, to name a few. Fahim served as head writer and starred on a sketch show special for Comedy Central with his comedy group, Goatface, which includes Hasan Minhaj from The Daily Show, Aristotle Athiras of SNL, and Asif Ali of Wandavision. Off the success of the sketch show special, Fahim was named by Variety Magazine as one of the 2019 Comics to Watch and has been a popular guest on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast as well as WTF with Marc Maron.

Annie Lederman

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $23 - $35

Annie Lederman is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, writer & actress based in Los Angeles, CA. Known for her quick-witted observation on life and pop culture, she’s currently on her 2023 Anniewood Tour.

Annie is the co-host of the hit podcast Trash Tuesday along with Khahlya Kuhn and Esther Povistky, which has gained a following among millennials. The podcast has had guests like Marc Maron, Nikki Glaser, and Bert Kreischer, to name a few, and has over 22 million views on YouTube. She recently launched her own podcast, Anniewood, where fans can get an inside look into her world with friends weekly.

When Annie isn’t hosting her own podcasts, she is a favorite and frequent guest on some of today’s top comedy podcasts. You can listen to Annie’s wild stories and sharp tongue on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Church with Joey Diaz, WTF with Marc Maron, Good For You with Whitney Cummings, and many others.

Most recently, Annie was featured in Showtime’s hit documentary mini-series The Comedy Store alongside Jay Leno, David Letterman, Jim Carrey, and many other Comedy Store legends. Annie has performed and been a guest on all your favorite TV networks, including Comedy Central (Lights Out with David Spade and This Is Not Happening), MTV (Girl Code), E! (Chelsea Lately), & TruTV (Comedy Knockout, The Soup Investigates, and Adam Devine’s House Party). In 2017, she also acted alongside Ron Livingston in the Cannes darling The Long Dumb Road.

Lederman has also written for some of today’s most popular TV and film shows, including TruTV’s Impractical Jokers and Showtime’s Borat. Additionally, she was a producer and writer on Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series Who Is America?

Learnmore Jonasi

Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

Learnmore Jonasi is a Zimbabwean stand-up comedian and actor. He stands at over 6 feet, his comedy is brought to life by past experiences, observations and his view (from the top) which elicit rib-tickling laughs, regardless of the crowd.

He has performed with and alongside the biggest names on the African continent and performed across 20 countries at various theatres, festivals, comedy clubs, and TV shows. He was the winner of the 2023 Boston Comedy Festival, and the 2023 audience choice Jersey City Comedy Festival.

In 2019 he won the National Arts Merit Awards as the Outstanding Comedian of the Year, the Savanna Comic Choice Awards as the Pan African Comic of the Year, and he was the People’s Choice Award winner in Steve Harvey’s Stand Up Spotlight competition. He can be seen on America’s Got Talent starting May 2024 after receiving the Golden Buzzer and advancing directly to the live show.

Samuel Comroe

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Samuel J. Comroe, a Los Angeles native, is a stand-up comedian who performs at over 100 clubs and colleges annually. He made his TV debut on TBS’ Conan and has appeared on BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood with Kevin Hart. In addition to his TV appearances, Sam was recently featured on All Def Digital’s Comedy Originals. He is also the winner of Ricky Gervais’ Comedy Competition, The San Francisco Comedy Competition, and has over 45,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. His comedy is made up of the trials and tribulations of living with Tourette Syndrome since being diagnosed at age six and observational material based on his life experiences. Most recently, he finished in 4th place on Season 13 of America's Got Talent on NBC.

Clint Coley

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

Philly’s own Clint Coley is this era’s new breed of do-it-all comedy star. He is a multi-talent who is the creator and executive producer of The World Series of Spades – with Season 2 produced in partnership with MACRO Studios.

Currently on the road for his Clint Coley & Friends tour, he has released four comedy albums: Tuesday Morning, I’m An Adult, Sturgis, and Sensitive.

He is the creator and host of the popular Music is the Love Language podcast where he’s ruffling feathers and opinions about your favorite music artists while sharing his take on the best of the best songs and artists – old and new. His original podcast Advice From a F*ck Boy focused on dating and relationship advice for millennials and garnered the publishing of his book of the same name, which was released on Amazon and other retail book platforms.

Aside from his TV projects, podcasts, and stand-up comedy, Clint, the music lover, is a DJ who has previously performed at The Dime and The Blind Barber. He has also written, produced, and starred in various short films under his Everybody Eats Productions banner. The First Date, The First Time, and Scratch, were each accepted into the International Black Film Festival. Scratch and The First Time were nominated for Best Short Film, with The First Time winning the award.

Previously announced appearances in September at The Den Theatre include:

Straightiolab Podcast

Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

Note: The date changed from September 29 to October 6, 2024

Nataly Aukar

Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

Jarlath Regan - Yer Man - The Standup Comedy Show

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Adam Ray

Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Note: The October 31 show was added



Comments