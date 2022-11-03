Chicago's Filament Theatre Marks 15th Anniversary Of Creating Revolutionary Theater For Young Audiences

Chicago's Filament Theatre (4041 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Portage Park), nationally recognized as a pioneer in 'anti-adultist' theater-making, proudly marks its 15th Anniversary of creating work for, by, and with young audiences.

Among highlights of its current 2022-23 season are institutional direction by dynamic new leadership; the offering of $15 theater tickets for all its anniversary season productions, including the world premiere of the youth-curated, 'Choose-your-own-adventure' production, Think Fast, Jordan Chase!; and the launch of a radical space sharing collaboration with Filament's Northwest Side neighbor, The Gift Theatre.

"During this milestone anniversary season, Filament Theatre reflects on its groundbreaking history under the artistic directorship of our departing founder, artistic director Julie Ritchey, while looking ahead to the future of the organization with the promotions of longtime leaders Molly Bunder and Rejinal Simon to Co-Artistic Director positions," said Filament Theatre Managing Director Krissi Ann McEachern. "Julie, a visionary in the field of Theater for Young Audiences, is also a longtime advocate for using Filament's space for community care, leading to a new partnership with The Gift, our acclaimed Northwest side neighbors, as they pursue construction on a future permanent new home. We can't wait to welcome them in the new year and, with this arrangement, truly offer theater making for all ages, 0-99!"

15th Anniversary Season

Filament Theatre launches its 15th Anniversary this Fall with the return of its hit immersive play experience, FORTS: Build Your Own Adventure, in which Filament transforms into a play space for children and parents to build new worlds using cardboard boxes, sheets, clotheslines and more, November 19, 2022 - January 8, 2023. And back by popular demand, FORTS: Adult Night, a BYOB version specifically for adults to reconnect with the imagination of their youth, returns for five Friday evenings only, Dec. 2, 2022 - January 6, 2023. Then, this Spring, Filament presents its latest World Premiere commission, Think Fast, Jordan Chase!, developed via SPARK, Filament's signature new work development program where young people curate the entire production experience with support and skill-building from Filament's artistic and education directors. Written via Chicago playwright Sonia Goldberg's interviews and workshops with young people, the 'Choose-your-own-adventure' play about friendship intersects young Black, queer, and disabled identities, exploring the wide range of interpersonal decisions they face daily. Think Fast, Jordan Chase! opens March 18, 2023. Filament's family-friendly productions are best enjoyed by ages 2-12 but performances are welcome to all ages. Audiences are invited to celebrate the theatre's anniversary season with $15 tickets to all 2022-23 season performances. Visit www.filamenttheatre.org for performance and ticket information.

It was recently announced that Filament Theatre founder Julie Ritchey is stepping down as she and her family embark on a new adventure overseas. Under Ritchey's direction, Filament has become a national pioneer in the 'anti-adultist' theater-making movement; working from the value that young people have the right to participate in every decision that affects them. Filament engages young people as curators, co-creators, and leaders in every production. Professional artists working with Filament undergo rigorous training to learn to leverage their adult privilege in service of creating dynamic, authentic art for and with young people.

Taking the reins, resident artists Molly Bunder and Rejinal Simon have been named Filament Co-Artistic Directors to continue and expand on Ritchey's revolutionary work. In their new positions, Bunder as Artistic Director of Creative Partnerships will oversee the role of young people as dramaturgs, curators, and essential collaborators on Filament productions - borrowing from her ten+ years of experience as a teaching artist and professional actor - while Simon as Producing Artistic Director will pay particular attention to the experiences of the theater's adult professional artists, utilizing his valuable experience as a casting director, performer, producer, and founding member of Filament's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access committee. This decentralization of artistic leadership is the next major step in Filament's efforts to build a business model that authentically centers the perspectives of young people.

In January 2023, Filament will welcome its long-time neighbors - the critically acclaimed Gift Theatre ensemble - as year-round co-tenants, reactivating Filament's venue in the 'Six Corners' as a vibrant arts center. Designed for the companies to share resources and provide valuable pipelines to new audiences, the "industry-leading" arrangement (as described by Professor Alan Salzenstein, Director of the MFA/Arts Leadership program at The Theatre School at DePaul) has the potential to serve as a national model for nonprofit resource collaboration that maintains each organization's mission, artistic, and programmatic independence.

"As we continue our plans to open a new theatre space in Jefferson Park, this temporary home at Filament provides our current audience a familiar neighborhood to experience our work and introduces us to a new audience base of adults among Filament's following," said Gift Theatre Managing Director John Gawlik. "We are grateful to Julie, Krissi Ann and their team for inviting us 'in-residence' indefinitely until we settle into our new forever home."

Filament Theatre, on Chicago's Northwest Side, has been creating innovative theater for young audiences since 2007. Filament's mission is to create a more equitable society by celebrating and amplifying the perspectives and experiences of young people through the performing arts. Please visit www.filamenttheatre.org for more information.