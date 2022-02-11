Chicago Theater Critic Richard Christiansen Passes Away at 90

The New York Times has reported that the influential Chicago theater critic Richard Christiansen has passed away at 90.

From 1978 to 2002, Christiansen wrote for The Chicago Tribune, helping make Chicago one of the leading theater cities in the country. He championed early work by David Mamet, boosted the careers of directors such as Robert Falls and highlighted performances by actors including Gary Sinise, Amy Morton and Brian Dennehy. He also highlighted the early efforts of companies such as Steppenwolf.

Playwright Charles Grippo shared in a letter to The Tribune, ""Christiansen was always honest with his readers, but he was never mean. He truly wanted those of us in the Chicago theater community to flourish."

