Chicago Phil Chamber Players Serve Up Piano Quartets With Style And Flair
This April, the Chicago Phil Chamber Players celebrate the finest chamber music in a unique and intimate venue with Pinot and Piano. Headlining the program is Robert Schumann's resplendent Piano Quartet in E flat Major, inspired by the composer's marriage to brilliant pianist Clara Schumann and his admiration of the late Ludwig van Beethoven. Composed in 1842, Schumann's "Year of Chamber Music", this piano quartet puts a spotlight on the skill and musicality of the Chamber Players, especially in the richly melodic third movement peppered with beautiful cello melodies. Alongside Robert Schumann's work is a piano quartet by composer Joaquin Turina, harkening to the composer's roots in southern Spain. Turina, who composed his Piano Quartet in A Minor in 1931, nearly a century after Schumann's Piano Quartet in E flat Major, was friends with French contemporaries such as Debussy and Ravel; these influences are heard along with the composer's signature fiery Andalusian flair.
Experience two chamber music masterpieces in a new way with this unique, casual event at City Winery in Chicago's bustling gastronomic hub in the West Loop. City Winery's award-winning wine and a full brunch buffet are available for purchase beginning at 11:00am.
Pinot and Piano
April 28, 12:00pm
City Winery, Chicago
Injoo Choi violin
Claudia Lasareff-Mironoff viola
Paula Kosower cello
Sunghoon Mo piano
Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat Major, Op. 47
Joaquin Turina Piano Quartet in A Minor, Op. 67