Chicago Human Rhythm Project to Present JUBALEE GALA in July

July 18th at the MCA, Chicago, Chicago Human Rhythm Project will honor Chicago philanthropists and visionaries, Paul Levy & Mia Park and the Broadway sensation Paradise Square with the JUBA! Award for Exceptional Contributions to the Field at its annual gala benefit, Jubalee! This year's event will support the acquisition, repair and operation of the Mayfair Arts Center. (MAC) The Mayfair Arts Center is an arts education/ business development center that supports independent artists and small to medium sized non-profit arts organizations as well as the general public including children, teens, adults and elders on Chicago's South Side in Calumet Heights.

JUBALEE 2022 has been reimagined to provide our devoted patrons with a variety of unique and tantalizing experiences up close and behind the scenes.

6:00 PM Cocktail Reception on the MCA Terrace (tented)

7:00 PM Gala Performance, JUBA! Award Ceremony, Edlis Neeson Theater

8:30 PM Supper, Dessert, Libations, MCA Atrium with Nick Cave Exhibition

CHRP has raised $1.2mil of a $1.7mil comprehensive campaign, Raise the Roof, including major gifts from the City of Chicago, Dept of Planning and Economic Development, Neighborhood Opportunity Fund award, the Walder Foundation, Philip and Marsha Dowd, a Back to Business Grant from the State of Illinois, Pamela Crutchfield, Patti Eylar and Charles Gardner, Elaine and Arlen Rubin, and Richard and Diane Weinberg among others.

The Gala performance will feature CHRP's performing ensemble, Stone Soup Rhythms led by Artistic Director Jumaane Taylor and percussive arts stars from around the United States accompanied by the Eric Hochberg Trio.

Past JUBA! Award recipients include Tommy Tune, Gregory Hines, Bill Irwin, Savion Glover, Fayard Nicholas, Maurice Hines, Michelle Dorrance, Nicholas Young, Luke Cresswell, American Airlines, TARGET, Richard G. Weinberg, Elaine Cohen, Mayor and Mrs. Richard M. Daley, Ted and Susan Oppenheimer, Bill Kurtis and Donna LaPietra, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Patti Eylar and Charles Gardner and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

For a complete list of previous awardees: https://www.chicagotap.org/juba-awardees