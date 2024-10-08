Chicago Dance Health Fund Hosts Day Of Dance Health

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Dance Health Fund, which supports the health and wellness of Chicago’s professional dance community, hosts Day of Dance Health, a day of learning, community, and connection, on Monday, October 21, 2024, 9–5 p.m. at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 North Dearborn Street, Chicago.



CDHF, partnering with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and Howard Brown Health, created Day of Dance Health in 2023 to provide dance professionals—dancers, choreographers, teachers, administrators, and more—with free resources from Chicago’s leading healthcare providers. Participants have access to free physical therapy sessions, orthopedic physician evaluations, rapid HIV and STI screenings and resources (including PrEP initiation, sexual and reproductive health education, and more), and behavioral health services. Representatives from the partners are also available as a resource for general information and appointment scheduling.

New to this year’s event is a free intermediate/advanced-level community ballet class from 2:45–4:15 p.m., led by Meredith Dincolo, currently with Chicago Movement Collective and formerly a dancer and teacher with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.



“The Chicago Dance Health Fund envisions a healthy and thriving Chicago dance community,” said CDHF President Sara Schumann. “We encourage all dance professionals to take care of your body and your mind and join us for a free day of holistic well-being!"

The mission of the Chicago Dance Health Fund is to foster the health and wellness of Chicago’s professional dance community by providing financial support for preventive health care and critical medical needs. Anyone working in or retired from a professional capacity within Chicago’s dance community—dancers, technical staff, administrators, choreographers, instructors, accompanists, and more—is eligible. For information, visit cdhf.org.

Comments