Chicago Children's Theatre to Host Spring Pop-Up Event in April

Chicago Children's Theatre is inviting kids and families to a free Spring Pop-Up Event, Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to1 p.m.

Break out of your winter cocoons and bring the kids to:

Hear Chicago author and entrepreneur Vanessa Rodriguez (Babydolls Boutique) read from her new children's book "Chicago Loves Me" (11:30 a.m. and noon).

Bug out with fun activities and a presentation from The Butterfly Company, "the best online source for butterflies and insects in the USA."

Get crafty with arts activities inspired by The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, a live stage adaptation of four all-time favorite children's books by Eric Carle, playing April 15-June 4 at Chicago Children's Theatre.

Sample free goodies.

Plus more surprises!

Find more information and register at chicagochildrenstheatre.org/event/spring-pop-up-event.

Chicago Children's Theatre is located at 100 S. Racine Ave., at Monroe, in Chicago's West Loop. What was a shuttered police station is now Chicago's #1 destination for the best plays, musicals, classes and performing arts camps for young audiences. For parents, caregivers and teachers, Chicago Children's Theatre is a convenient, welcoming community hub, centrally located in the city, complete with free, onsite parking.

Tickets to The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show are on sale now at chicagochildrenstheatre.org. Email boxoffice@chicagochildrenstheatre.org or call (312) 374-8835 to learn about discounted rates for schools, playgroups, birthday parties and scouting groups. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is recommended for all ages, 6 months and up. Run time is 60 minutes.

