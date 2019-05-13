Chi-Town Sings Concert Announces BRITNEY VS. CHRISTINA

Award-winning performers Robert Deason (dueling pianist extraordinaire) and Lauren Paris (most recently seen in a critically acclaimed performance as Percy in THE SPITFIRE GRILL, Refuge Theatre Project) are back with their fourth round of Chi-Town Sings over the past year, after their sold-out performances honoring Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, and Sara Bareilles. CHI-TOWN SINGS: BRITNEY VS. CHRISTINA will be performed at 8PM on June 10th, and the series is moving from The Den Theatre to City Winery in the West Loop. Food and drink can be enjoyed throughout the evening. An anonymous producer is signed on to the project. 2

This show is consistently the hottest ticket in town. Don't miss classic and innovative interpretations of the beloved 2 decades of hits that continue to make up our favorite pop princess rivalry. This collaborative evening of song will be backed by a 5 piece band, including the likes of T. Duncan Parker, Tyler Core, Emily Popli, and Jake Saleh.

A dozen Chicago favorites will be featured: Jos N. Banks, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Nathan Cooper, Vasily Deris, Max DeTogne, Adam Fane, Kathleen Gibson, Jacquelyne Jones, Teresa LaGamba, Hillary Marren, J. Tyler Whitmer, and Aja Wiltshire.

Tickets can be purchased at www.citywinery.com/chicago.





