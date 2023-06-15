Charlie Berens: GOOD OLD FASHIONED TOUR Comes To The Den Theatre, September 9

Charlie Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

The Den Theatre today announced Charlie Berens: Good Old Fashioned Tour, featuring two stand-up performances on Saturday September 9, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($30 - $50) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Charlie began his career working for MTV News' Choose or Lose. In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show Nightcap. In 2013, he won an Emmy for "The Cost of Water" while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas, Texas.

In 2014, CBS Sports Network hired Charlie to host the sports game show You're So Money. Also in 2014, PMC (Variety, Deadline) made Charlie the host of their comedy/entertainment news brand @Hollywood. From red carpets to Sundance to SXSW to Coachella, Charlie has interviewed hundreds of celebrities, politicians, actors, and musicians.

Charlie is a frequent collaborator on Funny or Die. His comedic mashups including “If Jack Dawson Was Really from Wisconsin” have garnered more than 16 million views.

In 2017, Charlie began the viral Midwest comedic news series Manitowoc Minute. His fans flock daily to his Facebook page to view his content. He currently has over 1.9 million Facebook followers. After garnering millions of views, he's toured the United States selling out venues within minutes.

Most recently, Charlie's Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos have garnered hundreds of millions of views. In addition to sketch comedy and the Manitowoc Minute, Charlie also hosts Dark Side Of on Discovery ID.

Performance schedule:Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $33 regular seating ($30 obstructed view); $50 front row VIP table seating; $42 VIP table seating; $37 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.




Recommended For You