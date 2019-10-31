Casting Announced for Shattered Globe Theatre's SHEEPDOG

Shattered Globe Theatre is pleased to announce casting for its Chicago premiere of Kevin Artigue's SHEEPDOG, a love story that investigates the blurred lines between duty and passion in the face of police brutality, directed by Wardell Julius Clark.

The cast includes Leslie Ann Sheppard and SGT Ensemble Member Drew Schad*.

SHEEPDOG will play January 16 - February 29, 2020 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Tickets go on sale November 11, 2019 at www.shatteredglobe.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. The press opening is Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3 pm.

Amina and Ryan are both officers on the Cleveland police force. Amina is black, Ryan is white, and they are falling deeply and passionately in love. When an officer-involved shooting roils the department, the cracks in their relationship widen into confusion and self-doubt. At breakneck speed, Amina's dogged pursuit of the truth may exact a devastating toll on their relationship. Sheepdog is both a riveting mystery and a love story with high stakes and no easy answers. It fearlessly examines police violence, interracial love and class in the 21st century.

Director Wardell Julius Clark remarked, "I am excited to make my Shattered Globe directorial debut with Sheepdog. This play focuses on interracial love in the face of incredible odds, high career stakes, and duty to oneself and community. As I continue my personal artistic journey with stories that investigate social justice themes, while illuminating, celebrating, and relishing in the black experience, I am thrilled for the opportunity to challenge Chicago audiences with Sheepdog."

The production team includes Sydney Lynne (scenic design), Hailey Rakowiecki+ (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Christopher Kriz+ (sound design), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (props design), Smooch Medina (projection design), Am'Ber Montgomery (associate director), Deanna Reed-Foster* (assistant director, dramaturg), Tina M. Jach (stage manager) and Ayanna Wimberley+ (assistant stage manager).

Location: Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Dates: Previews: Thursday, January 16 at 8 pm, Friday, January 17 at 8 pm and Saturday, January 18 at 8 pm

Regular Run: Thursday, January 23 - Saturday, February 29, 2020

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 3 pm. Please note: there will be an added performance on Saturday, February 29 at 3 pm

Touch Tour/Audio Description Performance: Friday, February 7 - 6:45 pm touch tour, 8 pm performance with audio description. $20 tickets available with code "ACCESS."

Global Perspectives: SGT will be hosting post-show discussions immediately following 3 pm performances on Sundays.

Tickets: Previews: Pay-what-you-can (Thursday). $20 Friday and Saturday,( $10 students). Regular Run: $42. Student rush tickets available day of performance for $15. Seniors $35. $25 under 30 years old. $15 industry tickets on Thursdays and Fridays with code "INDUSTRY." Tickets go on sale November 11 at www.shatteredglobe.org, in person at the Theater Wit Box Office or by calling (773) 975-8150. Group discounts are currently available by contacting groupsales@shatteredglobe.org or by calling (773) 770-0333.

*Denotes SGT Ensemble Member +Denotes SGT Artistic Associate

Kevin Artigue (Playwright) writes plays, TV and film. He was raised in Redlands, CA and calls Brooklyn home. He's a current member of The Working Farm @ SPACE at Ryder Farm, the Dorothy Strelsin New American Writers Group at Primary Stages and an alum of Interstate 73 and The Public Theater's Emerging Writers Group. He most recently was welcomed into New Dramatists, class of 2026. His plays have been performed and developed with South Coast Rep, Golden Thread, Page 73, The Public Theater, the National New Play Network, NYTW, Long Wharf Theater, Portland Center Stage and the Playwrights' Center. MFA: Iowa Playwrights Workshop.

Wardell Julius Clark (Director) is originally from Fairfield, Alabama and earned his BFA in Acting from The Theatre School at DePaul University. Recently, Wardell directed the world premiere of the hit show His Shadow by Loy A. Webb at 16th Street Theater and is directing currently Hoodoo Love by Katori Hall at Raven Theatre, which opens in November. He will be directing Kill Move Paradise for TimeLine Theatre in February. Other Chicago directing credits include: Dutch Masters (Jackalope Theatre), The Watsons Go to Birmingham - 1963 (Chicago Children's Theatre), The Shipment (Red Tape), Insurrection: Holding History (Stage Left) and Surely Goodness and Mercy (Redtwist). He was also Associate Director for Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and Assistant Director for Gem of the Ocean and Satchmo at the Waldorf (Court), and Assistant Director for The Scottsboro Boys (Porchlight Music Theatre). Chicago acting credits include work with Raven Theatre, American Blues Theater, First Folio, Windy City Playhouse, Court Theatre, Northlight, Victory Gardens, 16th Street Theater, MPAACT, American Theater Company and Congo Square Theater. Regional credits include work at Theater at Monmouth, Cardinal Stage, Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival and Carver Theatre. His television and film credits include Shameless, Chicago Fire and Proven Innocent. Wardell is also a company member at TimeLine Theatre, as well as an actor instructor/teaching artist at the School at Steppenwolf, TimeLine Theatre, Victory Gardens Theatre, Black Box Acting Studio, and Vagabond School of the Arts. He is represented by Gray Talent Group.

Shattered Globe Theatre (Sandy Shinner, Producing Artistic Director; Doug McDade, Managing Director) was born in a storefront space on Halsted Street in 1991. Since then, SGT has produced more than 65 plays, including nine American and world premieres, and garnered an impressive 42 Jeff Awards and 107 Jeff Award nominations, as well as the acclaim of critics and audiences alike. Shattered Globe is an ensemble-driven theater whose mission is to create an intimate, visceral theater experience that challenges the perspective of audience and artist alike through passionate storytelling. Shattered Globe is inspired by the diversity of Chicago and committed to making theater available to all audiences. Through initiatives such as the Protégé Program, Shattered Globe creates a space which allows emerging artists to grow and share in the ensemble experience.

Shattered Globe Theatre is partially supported and funded by generous grants from The Shulman-Rochambeau Charitable Foundation, The James P. and Brenda S. Grusecki Family Foundation, Alphawood Foundation, The Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, The MacArthur Fund for Arts & Culture at The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, The Illinois Arts Council, The Shubert Foundation, the League of Chicago Theatres and ComEd, The Blum-Kovler Family Foundation, and The Robert J. & Loretta W. Cooney Family Foundation.

For more information on Shattered Globe Theatre, please visit www.shatteredglobe.org.





