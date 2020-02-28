Casting Announced for Broken Nose Theatre's THIS IS ONLY A TEST

Broken Nose Theatre has announced casting for its world premiere of Eric Reyes Loo's terrifyingly timely drama This is Only a Test, directed by Toma Langston.

The cast includes ensemble members RjW Mays* and Aria Szalai-Raymond* with guest artists Zhanna Albertini, Trevor Bates, Shane Rhoades and Austyn Williamson. Understudies include Tatyana Chante, Liz Coin, Jeremiah Davis, Tim Huggenberger, Toma Lynn Smith and Ben Weiss.

This is Only a Test will play May 1 - May 30, 2020 at The Den Theatre (2A), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 16 at www.brokennosetheatre.com. Tickets for all Broken Nose Theatre productions are available on a "pay-what-you-can" basis, allowing patrons to set their own price and ensuring theatre remains economically accessible for all audiences. The press opening is Monday, May 4 at 7:30 pm.

Nowadays, it could happen anywhere, at any time, and the faculty at Washington High have decided to take "being prepared" to a whole new level: through a series of cutting-edge Active Shooter Drills, their students will be trained on how to fight back, just in case their school is the next to hit the news cycle. But as they're asked to quell violence by responding violently, four teenagers begin to wonder: if we're so prepared, why do we feel even more unsafe?

BNT Artistic Director Elise Marie Davis comments, "It's impossible to deny that school shootings are like an infection that has seeped into the very bones of our nation. Gone are the days where we ask if it'll happen again. It has become the devastating and ever-present question of 'where' and 'when.' When the students at the center of this play are asked to accept fighting back as the best solution to a problem adults have created, they rightly begin to question this new normal, and with sometimes devastating results. This is Only a Test is a darkly satirical new play that unflinchingly looks at this epidemic, and at the proposed solution at its core and asks, 'How did we get here, and why do we believe this is a viable response?' We're thrilled to have Toma Langston at the helm, after seeing his incredible work on The Light at The New Colony two seasons ago. Like all of the best Broken Nose Theatre productions, we believe this world premiere will take audiences on deep journey into our personal beliefs, all the while sparking tremendous debate."

The production team includes Jessie Baldinger (scenic design), Satoe Schechner (costume design), Conchita Avitia (lighting design), Steve Labedz (sound design), Devon Green* (props design), Chris Smith (fight director), Sarah Scanlon (intimacy director), David Weiss* (dramaturg), Ben Locke (assistant director), Rose Hamill* (production manager), Liz Gomez (master electrician) and Adriana Rodriguez (stage manager).

* Denotes BNT ensemble member

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: This is Only a Test

Playwright: Eric Reyes Loo

Director: Toma Langston

Cast (in alphabetical order): Zhanna Albertini (Selma), Trevor Bates (Kramer), Shane Rhoades (Man), Aria Szalai-Raymond* (Lenore), RjW Mays* (Woman) and Austyn Williamson (Wynn).

Understudies: Tatyana Chante, Liz Coin, Jeremiah Davis, Tim Huggenberger, Toma Lynn Smith and Ben Weiss.

Location: The Den Theatre (2A), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Dates: Previews: Friday, May 1 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 pm

Opening: Sunday, May 3 at 7:30 pm

Press Opening: Monday, May 4 at 7:30 pm

Regular run: Thursday, May 7 - Saturday, May 30, 2020

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3 pm

Industry night: Monday, May 18 at 7:30 pm

Understudy night: Wednesday, May 27 t 7:30 pm

Tickets: Pay-what-you-can. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 13 at www.brokennosetheatre.com.





