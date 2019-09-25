Casting Announced For Random Acts' SCARY STORIES: ARE YOU AFRAID?

Random Acts presents SCARY STORIES: ARE YOU AFRAID?, featuring ten world premiere tales by some of the country's most exciting playwrights. Performances take place at Otherworld Theatre (3914 N. Clark). Tickets ($15 per performance) are currently available at RandomActsChicago.com. The press performance will be Tuesday, October 8 at 8pm.

The ensemble includes Kylie Anderson, Francesca Atian, Samantha Garcia, Gardy Gilbert, Cody Jolly, Dana Macel, Brandon Rodriguez, and Becca Russo.

At Scary Stories, audiences are invited to join us around the fire to relive the nostalgia of Are You Afraid of the Dark with the gut-punch of Black Mirror, and prepare to laugh, reflect, and scream. After all, you never know who (or what) is lurking in the dark forest behind you...

Writers include Crystal Skillman (Adventure Time, Mary and Max), Terry Guest (At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen), Jillian Leff (Small World, Missed Opportunities) Hannah Ii-Epstein (Not One Batu, Pakalolo Sweet), Bryan Renaud (Ladies Night of the Living Dead, Barney the Elf), Exal Iraheta (They Could Give No Name), Savanna Rae (Daughters of Ire), Erika Hakmiller, Ben F. Locke and Bianca Phipps.

Random Acts was founded in 2015, dedicated to presenting unpredictable and diverse genres of theatre. We strive to create approachable art with no expectations. Notable productions include The Laramie Project 20th Anniversary Reading directed by Jason Gerace, and the five-month run of Strangest Things! The Musical.

Random Acts is Alexandra Alontaga, Ali Bailey, Lucy Chmielewski, Mariah Furlow, Angelíca Grace, Rasell Holt, Nora Lise Ulrey, Ben F. Locke, Ayssette Muñoz, Savanna Rae, Bryan Renaud, Becca Russo, Christian Siebert, and Shannon Leigh Webber.

