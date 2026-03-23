Cast and Crew Set for Dave Malloy's OCTET at Raven Theatre

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Chicago's Raven Theatre Company has revealed the cast and production team for Dave Malloy's Octet, directed by Keira Fromm and running April 30 - June 7, 2026. Tickets, priced $30 - $45, are on sale now.

In an anonymous meeting room, a group of people—always eight—gather to sing. Best known for the Broadway hit Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy's Octet uses chamber-inspired a cappella music to explore the total impact of life online. Hailed by The New York Times as “the most original and topical musical of the year” for its 2019 Off-Broadway premiere, this inventive and acutely relevant piece reflects the perils of the digital age.

The cast features Joryhebel Ginorio as Velma, Neala Barron as Jessica, Grace Steckler as Karly, Teressa LaGamba as Paula, Elliot Esquivel as Toby, Jordan Golding as Marvin, Sam Shankman as Henry, and Jonah D. Winston as Ed. Understudies are Dani Pike, Collin Quinn Rice, Diana Marilyn Alvarez, Caitlyn Cerza, Danny Bennett, Jonah Cochin, Joe Giovannetti, and Mizha Lee Overn.

The production team, led by director Keira Fromm, includes JC Widman, stage manager; Nick Sula, music director; Laura Savage, choreographer; Milo Bue, scenic designer; Paloma Locsin, props coordinator; Maegan Pate, Costume Designer; Maximo Grano de Oro, lighting designer; Christopher Kriz, sound designer; Ruby Lowe, master electrician; Lucy Whipp, production manager; Mads Wren, assistant director; Faith Locke, assistant stage manager; Hannah Kwak, assistant sound designer; Emmitt Socey, assistant master electrician; Wynn Lee, associate scenic designer; and Catherine Miller, dramaturg and casting director.

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