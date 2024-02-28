Cast and Creatives Set For THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at Skokie Theatre

The cast and creative team has been announced for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, which-runs for 13 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie. March 29 – April 21, 2024, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on April 17 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $42 general admission, $38 for seniors and students and can be purchased online at SkokieTheatre.org or by calling 847-677-7761

Written by Simon Stephens and based on the novel by Mark Haddon, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night tells the story of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old autistic boy who sets out to solve the mystery of a neighbor's murdered dog. The play takes the audience on a journey inside Christopher's brilliant yet challenging mind. As Christopher confronts the mystery, he unravels secrets about his own family, challenging perceptions and exploring themes of love, trust, and understanding.

MadKap welcomes back Goodman Theatre alum Steve Scott as director, with set design by Brian Wasserman, costume design by Jade Andrews, lighting design by Pat Henderson, and sound design by Brian Bedoya.

The show stars neurodivergent actor Leo Spiegel as Christopher with Michael Wollner (Ed), Olivia Winters (Judy) and Danielle Kerr (Siobhan). They are joined by Sean Michael Barrett, AJ Carchi, Kelly Faherty, Kimmy Higginbotham, Chris Lysy, Michelle McKenzie-Voigt, Reid O'Connell, Caleb Swick, and Valerie Velho.

MadKap Productions is celebrating their 10th anniversary at the Skokie Theatre. In addition to plays and musicals, they produce concerts, cabaret, and comedy shows. They will be announcing their 11th season on March 29 at the opening for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.