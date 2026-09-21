Cast Set for SUGAR PLUM FAIRY, P.I. World Premiere at Lifeline Theatre

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Lifeline Theatre has revealed the cast and crew of its upcoming KidSeries production, Sugar Plum Fairy, P.I., a world premiere fairytale noir mystery adapted by ensemble member Aly Amidei and directed by ensemble member Robert Kauzlaric, running October 3 - November 8, 2026 at Lifeline Theatre.

Step into the sugary, shadowy world of Sugar Plum Fairy, P.I., a fairytale noir mystery filled with crime and double crosses! During the dark days of Candy Prohibition, hard-boiled detective Sam Sugarplum and his sharp-witted partner Goldilocks are out to solve the baffling case of a missing black sheep. Inspired by The Maltese Falcon, this clever, immersive production blends your favorite storybooks with noir tropes. Grab your trench coat, check that your lollipop stash is well-hidden, and help Goldilocks and Sam solve the case!

The production features Anthony Kayer (Sam Sugarplum), Jermaine Jenkins (Little BB/Pinocchio/Floyd), Cris King (Goldilocks/Candy Witch), Christin Prince (Ms. Mary Belle/Gretal), and Daniel Rivera (Peter Pan/Hansel/HD). Understudies are Nafia Hunter (Ms. Mary Belle/Gretal), Samie Jo Johnson (Goldilocks/Candy Witch), Grey Sindaco (Sam Sugarplum), and Ben Locke (Peter Pan/Hansel/Humpty Dumpty and Little Boy Blue/Pinocchio/Floyd Shadow).

The production team includes Rob Kauzlaric (Director), Aly Amidei (Adaptor), Bobbie Buie (Scenic/Props Designer), David Blixt (Violence Designer), Diane Fairchild (Lighting Designer), Aly Amidei (Costume Designer), Emily Lynch (Sound Designer), Devin Meseke (Production Manager), Kate Reed (Stage Manager), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director), and Avery Spellmeyer (Lighting Supervisor/Assistant Lighting Designer).

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 07 Hrs 31 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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