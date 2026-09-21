Cast Set for SUGAR PLUM FAIRY, P.I. World Premiere at Lifeline Theatre
The cast features Anthony Kayer, Cris King, and Jermaine Jenkins in this kids' mystery inspired by The Maltese Falcon.
Lifeline Theatre has revealed the cast and crew of its upcoming KidSeries production, Sugar Plum Fairy, P.I., a world premiere fairytale noir mystery adapted by ensemble member Aly Amidei and directed by ensemble member Robert Kauzlaric, running October 3 - November 8, 2026 at Lifeline Theatre.
Step into the sugary, shadowy world of Sugar Plum Fairy, P.I., a fairytale noir mystery filled with crime and double crosses! During the dark days of Candy Prohibition, hard-boiled detective Sam Sugarplum and his sharp-witted partner Goldilocks are out to solve the baffling case of a missing black sheep. Inspired by The Maltese Falcon, this clever, immersive production blends your favorite storybooks with noir tropes. Grab your trench coat, check that your lollipop stash is well-hidden, and help Goldilocks and Sam solve the case!
The production features Anthony Kayer (Sam Sugarplum), Jermaine Jenkins (Little BB/Pinocchio/Floyd), Cris King (Goldilocks/Candy Witch), Christin Prince (Ms. Mary Belle/Gretal), and Daniel Rivera (Peter Pan/Hansel/HD). Understudies are Nafia Hunter (Ms. Mary Belle/Gretal), Samie Jo Johnson (Goldilocks/Candy Witch), Grey Sindaco (Sam Sugarplum), and Ben Locke (Peter Pan/Hansel/Humpty Dumpty and Little Boy Blue/Pinocchio/Floyd Shadow).
The production team includes Rob Kauzlaric (Director), Aly Amidei (Adaptor), Bobbie Buie (Scenic/Props Designer), David Blixt (Violence Designer), Diane Fairchild (Lighting Designer), Aly Amidei (Costume Designer), Emily Lynch (Sound Designer), Devin Meseke (Production Manager), Kate Reed (Stage Manager), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director), and Avery Spellmeyer (Lighting Supervisor/Assistant Lighting Designer).
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