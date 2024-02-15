Cast Set for Highland Park Players' RAGTIME In Concert

Experience the magic of the turn of the 20th century with the Highland Park Players' staged-concert rendition of the Tony Award-winning musical "Ragtime." Set against the backdrop of historical giants, this production promises to transport audiences to a time of change and challenge, where the lives of three American families intertwine in a rich tapestry of hope, prejudice, and promise.

Taking center stage at the newly constructed 550-seat McGrath Family Center for Performing Arts in Wilmette, Illinois, prepare for an immersive journey like no other. With a score written by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of some of musical theater's most beloved works, and originally directed by theater legend Frank Galati, who grew up in Highland Park, "Ragtime" paints a vivid picture of the American experience through a diverse array of musical styles.

"We are delighted to breathe new life into 'Ragtime' and offer audiences an unforgettable experience," says Connor Giles, Director of Ragtime in Concert. "With a talented choir, top-notch Chicago actors, and a professional 28-piece orchestra, we aim to deliver the magic of this timeless story with unparalleled depth and emotion."

Featuring a stellar cast of 83 people, starring:

Wesly Clergé as Coalhouse, Gina Nicole Martin as Sarah, David Pfenninger as Father, Hannah Rose as Mother, Jonas Davidow as Tateh, Ben Frankart as Younger Brother, Sarah Sapperstein as Emma Goldman, Bill Chamberlain as Grandfather, David Aul as Little Boy

Tessa Mae Pundsack as Little Girl.

An ensemble of remarkable performers: Charlotte Arias (Youth Ensemble), Anthony Augustine (Booker T Washington Cover/Ensemble), Mikey Barker (Ensemble), Sarah Bonds (Sarah's Friend/Ensemble), Lillian Broad (Ensemble), Sydney Cowie (Ensemble), Tyler DeLoatch (Booker T. Washington/Ensemble), Daniel Dauphin (Houdini/Ensemble), Trillium Falotico (Ensemble), Henry Gessner (Ensemble), Britain Gebhardt (Ensemble/Mother Cover), Chad Gearig-Howe (Ensemble), Naomi Hershman (Ensemble), Jeri Hart (Ensemble), Campbell Hinsley (Youth Ensemble), Michael Idalski (Ensemble), Jill Iverson (Ensemble), Jay-Lan Halliburton (Ensemble), Ellory Jezuit (Ensemble), Trenton Johnson (Ensemble), Hannah Kipp (Evelyn Nesbit/Ensemble), Aaron Mann (Henry Ford/Ensemble), Allison Mann (Ensemble), Allison Rose Macknick (Ensemble), Philip Matthews (Willie Conklin/Ensemble), Brady McNeil (Ensemble/Younger Brother Cover), Ray Mindas (Ensemble), Corey Mills (Ensemble), Kedar Miller (Ensemble), Abigail Adjei Perberg (Ensemble), Matilda Rose (Youth Ensemble), Peter Ruger (Ensemble), Matt Sergot (Ensemble), Arlecia Stapleton (Sarah Cover/Ensemble), Alex Stetkevich (Ensemble), Aaron Stash (JP Morgan/Ensemble), Sarah Tilford (Emma Goldman Cover/Ensemble), Lanah Vurnakes (Youth Ensemble), Prentcessa Wynn (Ensemble Abigail), Kristin Weed (Ensemble).

The choir includes Rick Aiello, Xavier Barham, Casey Campbell, Laura Chaveriat, Carrie Cole, Kathy Conway, Bob Di Leo, Sabra Gerber, Rick Hallett, Samantha Heindl-Porter, Marian Kaderbeck, Michael Klein, Joo Lee, Carol Lee Wax, Liz Martin, Alison McLaughlin, Megan McLaughlin, Belina Mizrahi, Matthew Post, Nolan J. Rice, Tricia Rothschild, Ryan Owen, Aidan Spencer, Scott Spector, Shelly Spector, Mara Silver-Schack, Ann Stuart, SarahAnn Sutter, Jenny Stash, Jeremy Treadwell, Roger Winship, Lindsey Wells and Alesia Wall. Some singers within this group are from the esteemed choral organization the Sheridan Singers, directed by Oscar Alcantara.

The production team includes:

Producers: Whitney Langas, Bradley Rose and Holly Weis, Director: Connor Giles

Orchestra/Choir Director: Aaron Kaplan, Vocal Director: T.J. Anderson, Assistant Director: Tuesdai B. Perry, Lighting/Sound Director: Alec Kinatowski, Ticketing/Marketing Associate: Bianca Rose, Stage Manager: Erin Versosky, Spot Operators: Macie Weinberger and Jake Crouse, Builder: Manny Ortiz, Wardrobe Associate/Props: Carol Lee Wax.

Chicago's JAM Orchestra, led by Aaron Kaplan, will be performing the full 28-piece orchestrations.

Highland Park Players is a non-profit organization that was established in 1988, the purpose of which is to enrich, educate, and entertain our community by providing area residents with the opportunity to attend and participate in a superior theater experience.

This reimagined production of "Ragtime" promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and lush music performed with full orchestra.

Mark your calendars for the following performances:

April 5th at 7:30 PM (Final Dress Rehearsal/Preview)

April 6th at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM

April 7th at 2:00 PM

All shows will be held at the McGrath Family Center for Performing Arts, 1100 Laramie Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091.

Secure your seats now to enjoy one of the most beautiful musical theater scores ever written. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.highlandparkplayers.org.