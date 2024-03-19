Cast Set For BABY at the Citadel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Citadel Theatre has announced the full cast and production team for its 2023-24 season-closing production of the musical BABY, which explores the painful, rewarding and agonizingly funny consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood through the stories of three expectant couples on a university campus.

The musical was a hit of the 1983-84 Broadway season and was updated in 2004. Scott Shallenbarger, whose career has included a long tenure as Director of Theatre Arts at Highland Park High School and professional directing projects with such companies as Piven Theatre Workshop, Raven Theatre, and Hubris Productions, will direct the musical. Roger L. Bingaman, the longtime Music Director and Principal Conductor of Music Theater Works, will be Music Director. BABY will open on Friday, April 19, following previews on April 17 and 18 and play through Sunday, May 19, 2024.



Ben Ballmer and Madison Jaffe-Richter will play Danny and Lizzie – two students in their junior year of college facing an unplanned pregnancy. Katie Engler and Mark Yacullo have been cast as the school’s men’s and women’s basketball coaches, Pam and Nick - a thirty-something couple having trouble conceiving but determined to try. Joe Lehman (Actors Equity member) and Julie Bayer will be Alan and Arlene Mcnally – a university administrator and his wife, who in their late forties are looking forward to seeing their last child graduate from college... when a night of unexpected passion lands them back where they started. Also in the cast are Becca Duff (Fertility Doctor, Woman 1 and 3, Nurse, Chorus, u/s Pam), Lisa Pogofsky Sobelman (Woman 2 and 4, Nurse, Chorus, u/s Arlene), Evan Smith (Professor Weiss, Chorus, u/s Nick), Aaron Rumack (Dean Weber, Doctor, Chorus), Isabel Koleno (Female Swing, u/s Lizzie), and Jason Sekili (Male Swing, u/s Danny).

The production team, in addition to Shallenbarger as Stage Director and Bingaman as Music Director, includes Bob Silton (Set Designer), Danielle Reinhardt (Costume Designer), Jodi Williams (Lighting Designer), Daniel Etti-Williams (Sound Designer), MJ Dougherty (Properties Designer), Will Hughes (Set Builder, Scenic Charge), Sheryl Williams (Intimacy Designer), Abby Truett (Stage Manager), Samantha Thielman (Stage Crew), Alex Trinh (Sound Board Operator), and Scott and Ellen Phelps (Production Managers). Bingaman’s orchestra will include Renee Henley (violin), Theresa Lams (Reeds and Flute), Debbie Katz Knowles (Percussion), and Jacob Nagler (Bass).